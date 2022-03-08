RegTech Market size worth $ 87.17 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "RegTech Market" By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Size Enterprise), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises Based), By Application (Identify Management, Regulatory Management), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global RegTech Market size was valued at USD 15.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 87.17 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.92% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39158

Browse in-depth TOC on "RegTech Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global RegTech Market Overview

Major drivers driving the RegTech Market growth include increased attention on financial regulations, increased adoption of advanced technology, and rapid expansion in collaboration between national regulators and financial institutions. Financial oversight is becoming increasingly data-driven, with regulators requesting data with greater depth and regularity. The sort of data required to assess compliance with most prudential rules, which are often quantitative and must be of high quality: structured, well-defined, accurate, and thorough.

Furthermore, banks have made, and continue to make, significant investments in the data and analytical IT solutions that are required. As a result, there is a rise in demand for RegTech solutions for financial services, which is propelling the market forward. The increased number of fines imposed on large financial institutions, as well as incidents of money laundering and fraud involving respected firms, are driving up demand for RegTech solutions. Regulatory organizations are keeping a tight eye on the entire industry, therefore reporting requirements and transparency are more important than ever for businesses to maintain compliance.

Key Developments

March 2020 : MetricStream established its presence to help the company develop faster in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This business development provides MetricStream with access to the rapidly increasing Asian market. With its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) products and solutions, the company would be able to serve Asian clientele.

: MetricStream established its presence to help the company develop faster in and (ANZ). This business development provides MetricStream with access to the rapidly increasing Asian market. With its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) products and solutions, the company would be able to serve Asian clientele. April 2021 : IBM announced a definitive agreement to acquire Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider based in Boston, MA. The acquisition will give enterprises complete stack application observability and management, allowing them to ensure performance and cut costs by utilizing AI to optimize resources including containers, virtual machines, servers, storage, networks, and databases.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Deloitte, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Infrasoft Technologies, Accuity, NICE Actimize, MetricStream, ACTICO, Chainalysis.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global RegTech Market On the basis of Organization Size, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.

RegTech Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprise



Small and Medium Size Enterprise (SMEs)

RegTech Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud



On-Premises

RegTech Market, By Application

Risk and Compliance Management



Identify Management



Regulatory Management



Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Management



Regulatory Intelligence

RegTech Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Data Governance Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Function (Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-User Industry (IT And Telecom, Healthcare), By Application (Audit Management, Compliance Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market By Component (Software, Services), By Business Functions (Finance, IT, Legal), By Application (Construction and Engineering, Energy and Utility), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Governance Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud Based, On-Premises), By Application (Incident Management, Process Management, Compliance Management), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Classification Market By Component (Solution and Service), By Methodology (Content-based Classification, Context-based Classification), By Application (Access Control, Web, Mobile, and Email Protection, Governance and Regulatory Compliance), By Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defence, IT & Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Access Control And Authentication Companies improving security at breakneck speed

Visualize RegTech Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research