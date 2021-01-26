RegTech Market to Garner $28.33 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "RegTech Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Application (Anti-money Laundering (AML) & Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk & Compliance Management, Regulatory Reporting, and Identity Management), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTech Firms, IT & Telecom, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global RegTech market was pegged at $5.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $28.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants of the market-

Growth in focus for maintaining transparency in financial regulations and altering government policies & country regulations proliferate the global RegTech market. On the other hand, confirmation regarding secure management & privacy of consumer data restrain the market growth to certain extent. However, developing economies are expected to create a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The covid-19 outbreak has led to increase in adoption of online and digitalized financial services across the globe, which in turn impacted the market positively.

Since the world has undergone global lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the software-as-a-service platforms offered by RegTech providers highly gained momentum.

The solution segment to dominate the market throughout the forecast period-

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, with nearly three-fourths of the global RegTech market. The fact that regulatory firms are implementing solutions with better technology capabilities in order to improve their business operations drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, as it processes & improves the effectiveness to meet customer's demand.

The on-premise segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-

Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment held the largest revenue share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global RegTech market. It provides full control over the whole infrastructure, including software & hardware which boosts its growth. Moreover, the cloud segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the need to reduce infrastructure investment. In addition, these solutions facilitate enterprises with real-time availability of operational and financial data, which further drives the growth of the segment.

North America to rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

The global RegTech market across North America dominated with the largest revenue share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the market. This is attributed to increased awareness of RegTech among banks & financial institutions and surge in partnership of RegTech companies with regulatory bodies. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Several financial institutions are adopting RegTech to boost business efficiency, lowering compliance risk exposure and increasing bureaucratic competence of organizations in the region, which drives the growth of the market.

Frontrunners in the market-

ACTICO GmbH

Acuant, Inc.

Ascent

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

International Business Machines (IBM)

MetricStream Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

