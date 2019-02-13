Regulated Issuance Platforms and Broker-Dealers Join the Conversation at KoreSummit Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How does an issuance platform work? Does a company need a broker-dealer in order to issue security tokens? How can regulated issuance platforms influence the tokenization process? These questions and more will be answered during the Regulated Issuance Platform/Broker-Dealer Fireside Chat at the KoreSummit. Hosted by KoreConX on Feb. 20 in the heart of Miami, the event will bring together top thought-leaders in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance and marketing in the private company sector.

Instead of the usual PowerPoint presentation, the KoreSummit will present Fireside Chats. The idea is to have conversations in an informal ambiance, in which ideas can be exchanged and the public can benefit from the discussion.

The Platform/Broker-Dealer Fireside Chat will count on five experts on the topic: Darren Marble, CEO at Issuance; James C. Row, founder at Entoro Capital; Jason Futko, co-founder and CFO at KoreConX; Jonathan Self, CEO/COO at JumpStart Securities; and Natalie Ochrym, co-founder at Evoke.

"We are very proud to bring so many great minds together to discuss tokenization. The market is changing fast and the future is tokenization," said Jason Futko, co-founder and CFO at KoreConX.

"This panel promises to be a no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point discussion around security tokens: Why are issuers struggling to raise capital? What's working? What's not working and where can we improve?" said Darren Marble.

"It's not always you have so many great minds coming together to share their knowledge in a complex topic such as tokenization of securities. I'm very proud to be part of this team," said Jonathan Self, CEO/COO at JumpStart Securities.

The KoreSummit Miami will bring more than 30 speakers in an invitation-only, educational event broken down by all things pre-, during and post-tokenization. The goal is to bring together top thought-leaders in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance and marketing in the private company sector.

More information regarding the event, including agenda, can be found at https://www.koresummit.io.

Click here to apply for a complimentary pass.

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant tokenized securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.io

