Regulations on Single-Use Plastic Packaging by Country
Apr 28, 2020, 18:00 ET
This study analyzes single-use plastics, which are used for foodservice and other applications. These items are designed to be used once and then disposed of, either as trash or recycling. Disposal often depends on the type of resin and local recycling capabilities.
Single-use plastics include the following:
- Straws
- Stirrers
- Beverage and portion cups
- Lids
- Retail bags
- Produce and bakery bags
- Takeout containers (clamshells, two-piece, rigid plastic, and plastic foam)
- Cutlery
- Food wrap
- Beverage carrier rings
Single-use plastics may be made of a variety of plastics including:
- Co-extruded plastics
- Polypropylene
- Molded or foamed polystyrene
- High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET)
Market segments include foodservice and other retail, which includes but is not limited to:
- Big-box stores
- Convenience stores
- Department stores
- Discount stores
- Drug stores
- Gas stations
- Grocery stores
- Liquor stores
- Outlet stores
- Pharmacies
- Quick service dining establishments
- Restaurants
- Specialty shops and stores
- Supermarket
