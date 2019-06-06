Regulatory Affairs for Pharmaceutical Support Staff: Overview of EU Regulatory (Regulations, Directives and Guidelines) Procedures - London, United Kingdom - September 23-24, 2019

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day course provides an introduction to pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and the basics of drug development and has been designed specifically for those working in a support staff role.

By attending this course you will gain an overview of EU regulatory procedures required to register products in Europe and the regulatory activities that need to be complied with to keep products on the market. Pharmacovigilance and safety reporting will be covered as well as licence variations and the commercial aspects of pharmaceutical products. The potential impact of Brexit will also be discussed. The course will provide a thorough grounding in the subject of regulatory affairs and enable you to perform in your role more effectively.

Benefits of attending:

Understand the background of EU law - regulations, directives and guidelines

Consider the potential impact of Brexit

Assess the impact of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Gain an understanding of the Common Technical Document n Discuss how to apply for a marketing authorisation in the EU - the centralised, decentralised and mutual recognition procedures

Clarify post-authorisation obligations - pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals

Who Should Attend:



This course is specifically designed for anyone working in regulatory affairs including personal assistants, secretaries, administrators and any member of support staff wishing to gain a greater understanding of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also suitable for those who interface with the regulatory affairs function and who provide support to the regulatory procedures and activities.

Agenda:



Programme - Day one

European Law - Regulations, Directives

Impact of Brexit

Where can we find the information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawal?

The Internet/publications

Approvals and withdrawals

The drug development process

Drug discovery

Pharmaceutical R&D

Non-clinical tests

Clinical studies - Phase I to IV

Registration

CASE STUDY 1

The EU Clinical Trials Directive and new Clinical Trial Regulation*

What is the process for running clinical trials in Europe ?

Seeking scientific advice in Europe

What are the processes?

The Common Technical Document

Structure and content of a CTD

The European Medicines Agency

Programme - Day two



Applying for a Marketing Authorisation in the EU with discussion on the impact of Brexit

The EU centralised procedure

Decentralised procedure

Mutual recognition procedure

National procedures

CASE STUDY 2

Generic applications

Requirements

Parallel trade

How the process works

Impact of Bexit

Managing product labelling

Company core data sheets

Updates to Summary of Product Characteristics

Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals including discussion on the impact of Brexit

Pharmacovigilance and GCP inspections

Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations

Procedures and timelines

CASE STUDY 3

Renewals

Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department

Things to consider

Maintaining oversight

Speakers:



Norah Lightowler

Management Forum



Norah Lightowler is a partner in Lightowler Associates, an independent consultancy offering regulatory advice and support to pharmaceutical companies in or proposing to enter the European market for human pharmaceuticals. They are in their twentieth year of successful business.



Norah has wide experience in the pharmaceutical and related neutraceutical, herbal and devices industries as a pharmaceutical assessor with the UK regulatory authority and as associate director of European regulatory affairs with an international pharmaceutical company. She is experienced in organising and presenting courses on European regulatory control systems, including requirements, procedures and strategy.

