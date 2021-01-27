Regulus Announces Addition to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced Alice S. Huang, Ph.D. has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Concurrently with her appointment to the Board, Dr. Huang was appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee.

"We are pleased to add Dr. Huang to the Regulus board. We believe her extensive scientific background will be of benefit to helping direct the Company's drug discovery and development programs," said Stelios Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Regulus.

Dr. Huang is currently Senior Faculty Associate of Biology and Biological Engineering at the California Institute of Technology having joined Caltech in July 1997. Previous to her tenure at Caltech she was Dean for Science and Professor of Biology at New York University, Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at Harvard Medical School and Director, Laboratories of Infectious Disease at Boston Children's Hospital. She also served as director of Virus-Host Interactions in Cancer for 15 years, a training program at Harvard funded by the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Huang has served on the Board of Trustees of the Keck Graduate Institute since 1998 and has previously served on the Board of Trustees of Waksman Foundation for Microbiology, the Rockefeller Foundation, Public Agenda, Johns Hopkins University, the Health Effects Institute, and the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Huang is serving on the advisory boards of the Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine since 2008 as well as the Schlesinger Library at Radcliffe Institute since 2018. She has previously served on the advisory boards of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, the US Army Medical Research & Development Command and Food & Drug Administration. She has been a fellow of the American Association of Women in Science since 1978, American Academy of Microbiology since 1982, Academia Sinica in Taiwan since July 1990, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 2000, serving as its president from 2010 to 2011.

Dr. Huang received her B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the Johns Hopkins University.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

