Regulus Announces New Additions to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced Jake Nunn and Simos Simeonidis, Ph.D. have been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Concurrently with their appointments to the Board, Mr. Nunn was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee and Dr. Simeonidis was appointed to serve on the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

"We are pleased to add Jake and Simos to the Regulus board. Both bring a depth of experience that we believe will add significant value to our board and Company," said Stelios Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Regulus.

Mr. Nunn is a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Dr. Simeonidis is a partner with Sarissa Capital. Both NEA and Sarissa Capital participated in the Company's previously announced $41.8 million private placement of equity.

Mr. Nunn is currently a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates, Inc., a venture capital firm, where he was a partner from June 2006 until January 2019. Prior to joining NEA, he served as a partner and an analyst for the MPM BioEquities Fund, a life sciences fund at MPM Capital, L.P., a private equity firm. Previously, he was a healthcare research analyst and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments and an investment banker with Alex. Brown & Sons. Mr. Nunn currently serves on the board of directors of Dermira, a publicly-held biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology, Trevena, Inc., a publicly-held biotechnology company focused on CNS and Addex Therapeutics Ltd., a publicly-held biopharmaceutical company focused on allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. From 2009 to May 2015, Mr. Nunn served on the board of directors of Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc. and from 2008 to February 2016, Mr. Nunn served on the board of directors of TriVascular Technologies, Inc. Mr. Nunn received his A.B. in economics from Dartmouth College and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Dr. Simeonidis is a Partner at Sarissa Capital. Prior to joining the investment team at Sarissa Capital in 2017, he was a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in New York since 2014. Dr. Simeonidis spent more than a decade covering the biotechnology sector as an analyst at a number of investment banks, including Cowen and Company, First Albany Capital and Morgan Stanley. In addition to his investment management and financial expertise, Dr. Simeonidis combines both biopharmaceutical industry and biomedical research expertise, having worked at Novartis in Business Development and Strategic Planning, and prior to his corporate career, having served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Simeonidis received his BS in Biology from Loyola University Chicago, and his MA, MPhil and PhD degrees in Cellular, Molecular and Biophysical Sciences from Columbia University's College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship at the laboratory of Professor Tucker Collins at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he worked on the transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Dr. Simeonidis also holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

