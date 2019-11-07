Regulus Cyber Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award for Breakthrough Software-Based Cybersecurity Defense Against Dangerous GPS Hacking

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Cyber, the first company to deal with satellite navigation security across a wide range of applications, today announced that the company won the CES 2020 Innovation Award for their breakthrough software-based cybersecurity defense against GNSS spoofing. The Regulus Pyramid GNSS solution was named an honoree in the product category of cyber security and person privacy.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CES as a leader in cyber security solutions, protecting multiple industries that are vulnerable to GPS based attacks," Regulus Cyber CTO and co-founder Yoav Zangvil explains. "CES has recognized the importance of protecting navigation and timing systems - also linked to GPS - from spoofing. GNSS is and will continue to be a core technology in our modern transportation and infrastructure, especially as more devices and technologies become more autonomous."

The software-based cybersecurity solution is designed to protect global navigation satellite systems (GNSS, also known as GPS) against highly dangerous spoofing attacks. The Regulus Pyramid GNSS is the industry's first stand-alone software solution that uses a sophisticated, proprietary algorithms to detect GNSS spoofing and defend any GNSS receiver, device, or chipset against it—ensuring the security and reliability that are essential for safe and accurate position, navigation and timing.

GNSS spoofing attacks are notoriously difficult to detect and guard against, and are becoming increasingly frequent. Spoofing is affecting multiple industries, including automotive applications, cellular devices, and commonly used navigation systems. In automotive applications, spoofing can cause cars to drive hazardously by drastically speeding up or slowing down, along with aggressive braking, steering, and even diverting off course to an opposing lane. For example, in the case of cellular devices, spoofing can render location-based services (LBS) such as Google Maps, Waze, and Uber unusable, and take full control of user's location and time data, with major privacy implications.

Regulus Cyber's team of cyber experts, have published several detailed reports in the field of GPS security, and continuously take an active role in committees, forums and expert panels to provide governments and organizations with the necessary information to better prepare and protect citizens.

About Regulus Cyber

Regulus is the software leader for smart sensor security. The Pyramid GNSS technology provides revolutionary tools to defend against GNSS/GPS spoofing attacks for automotive, mobile, maritime, aviation, critical infrastructure and various other applications. The Pyramid software library provides GNSS spoofing detection and protection, while the IP Core algorithm also provides mitigation, enabling dependable GNSS capabilities even while under an attack. GNSS spoofing is a remote attack that provides fake PNT (Position, Navigation, Time) information, enabling a hacker to take control of a GNSS receiver, and affect critical functions, such as time-sync, speed control, steering, navigation, location, privacy and more. For more information, visit www.regulus.com .

Media Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, 267-521-9654, drudenstein@propelsc.com

SOURCE Regulus Cyber

Related Links

http://www.regulus.com

