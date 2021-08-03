Regulus Therapeutics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Aug, 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it will report financial results and highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update. To access the call, please dial (877) 257-8599 (domestic) or (970) 315-0459 (international) and refer to conference ID 2825907. To access the telephone replay of the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), passcode ID 2825907. The webcast and telephone replay will be archived on the Company's website at www.regulusrx.com following the call.

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Additionally, the Company announced that Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.regulusrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation date.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the clinical activities concerning the RGLS4326 program, including the preliminary biomarker, pharmacokinetic and safety data resulting from the first cohort of patients from the ongoing clinical study, the sufficiency of the data required to recommence clinical studies for extended duration dosing, the timing of the Company's interactions with FDA regarding the clinical hold, the timing and of other preclinical and clinical activities and the Company's expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs, and feedback from the FDA. In addition, while Regulus expects the COVID-19 pandemic to adversely affect its business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on Regulus' ability to achieve its preclinical and clinical development objectives and the value of and market for its common stock, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. These and other risks are described in additional detail in Regulus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

