Regulus Therapeutics Appoints Denis Drygin, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the appointment of Denis Drygin, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer effective August 3, 2020.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Denis to the Regulus leadership team," said Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus. "Denis brings nearly 20 years of drug discovery and development experience to the company, working with both small molecule and neucleic acid based therapeutics. Denis will be a tremendous asset to our company as we leverage our platform technology and build our pipeline."

Dr. Drygin joins Regulus from Pimera, where he was founder and Vice President of Research and Development since 2013. Prior to Pimera, Denis served with Cylene Pharmaceuticals for over 8 years, most recently as Vice President of Biology where he led the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial for CX-5461, supervising development and translation of predictive and prognostic biomarkers. Prior to this, he led biology operations where he oversaw preclinical development of CX-5461, a first-in-class selective inhibitor of Pol I, and the preclinical development program for Silmitasertib, a first-in-class oral inhibitor of Ser/Thr kinase CK2. Prior to Cylene, Denis completed his post-doctoral work at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, where he served as lead scientist on several projects to investigate the pharmacology and toxicology of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

"With microRNA based therapeutics being on the cusp of shifting the treatment paradigm for multiple indications with high unmet medical need, Regulus is uniquely positioned to become a pioneer in bringing new therapeutic options to the patients," said Dr. Drygin. "I am truly privileged to join the company at such an exciting time."

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

