Regynald G. Washington Receives Foodservice Industry's Top Honor

"I'm humbled and extremely honored to be the recipient of this Gold Plate Award, and I proudly accept," said Regynald G. Washington. "I'm thrilled to occupy this stage with so many accomplished leaders."

Regynald spent 12 years of his career with the Walt Disney Company and is currently President of Paradies Lagardère Dining Division. Paradies purchased Regynald's former company, HBF, in November of 2018, where Regynald served as a Morgan Stanley Private Equity portfolio CEO, member of MSPE/HBF board and equity partner. Regynald's responsibilities encapsulate leading Paradies Lagardère Dining Division, an Atlanta based restaurant and travel retail company operating 174 restaurants in 43 airports in the United States and Canada with revenue in excess of 350 million dollars.

About the 2019 Silver Plate Winners

In addition to Regynald G. Washington, the 2019 Silver Plate recipients (and the industry leading companies that nominated them) include:

Independent Restaurants/Multi-Concept: John Arena & Sam Facchini , Metro Pizza

& , Nominated by Ecolab



Chain Full Service: Beverly Lynch , Golden Corral

, Nominated by Nestlé Professional



Health Care: Bill Marks , Hennepin Health

, Nominated by Basic American Foods & Hormel Food Corporation



Elementary & Secondary Schools: Rodney Taylor , Fairfax County Public Schools

, Nominated by Ecolab



Chain Limited Service: Peter Cancro , Jersey Mike's Subs

, Nominated by PepsiCo Foodservice



Colleges & Universities: Randy Montgomery Lait , North Carolina State University

, Nominated by Basic American Foods & The Coca-Cola Company



Business & Industry/Foodservice Management: Lorna Donatone , Sodexo

, Nominated by Ecolab



Hotels & Lodging: Don Falgoust , RLJ Lodging Trust

, Nominated by The Coca-Cola Company

"The 2019 IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Class joins the distinguished history of accomplished winners who have come before them. They have proven the highest levels of excellence, dedication and passion within the industry," said Larry Oberkfell, IFMA President & CEO.

In addition to the announcement of IFMA's coveted Gold Plate Award winner, the National Restaurant Association honored Van Eure, Owner of The Angus Barn, with its Legends Award; the Specialty Foodservice Association recognized two companies – Angkor Cambodian Food and Element Shrub – for its inaugural Foodservice Innovation Award; and the Women's Foodservice Forum celebrated The Coca-Cola Company with its 'Women In Manufacturing Award'.

About the Gold Plate & Silver Plate Awards

The Gold & Silver Plate Awards, now in its 65th year, is the longest-running and most respected awards program in the foodservice industry. Each year, a distinguished jury of trade press editors and previous award winners weigh the merits of candidates who best represent IFMA's vision, mission and values. Winners are honored with the Silver Plate Award. One of these accomplished and esteemed operators is chosen by secret ballot to receive the industry's most coveted recognition, the IFMA Gold Plate Award for overall industry excellence.

About the Gold Plate Selection Process

The Gold Plate Award recipient was determined through secret ballot by a jury of past Silver Plate winners, national trade press editors and foodservice experts. The Selection Jury was chaired by Nancy Kruse, The Kruse Company. The ballot was tallied by BDO USA, LLP and kept confidential until the announcement at the Gold & Silver Plate Celebration on May 18.

About Past Gold Plate Winners

James Collins ('77), Ted Balestreri ('84), Richard Melman ('89), J.W. Marriott Jr. ('93), Joseph K. Fassler ('96), Ralph Brennan ('97), Timothy J. Dietzler ('10), John Metz, Jr. ('13), Wolfgang Puck ('17) and Gene Lee ('18) are among the renowned operators who have received IFMA Gold Plates over the years.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

Related Links

http://IFMAworld.com

