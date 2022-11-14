Rehab Device rebless™ Wins Industrial Design Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- rebless™, an IoT rehabilitation device manufactured by H Robotics to help patients with neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, was featured at the 42nd annual Industrial Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). rebless™ was awarded 2nd place in the Medical & Health industry category.

rebless™ is an FDA-registered robotic rehabilitation device for both upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle, and knee joints. With multiple operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active-assisted, and resisted motion so that therapy can be customized based on each patient's condition and progress.

rebless™ was one of only two silver winners in their IDEA category. Founded by the Industrial Designers Society of America, IDEA recognizes exceptional achievement in industrial design across many connected disciplines, including design strategy, branding, and digital interaction. Each year, thousands of entries are submitted by design teams across the globe, making IDEA one of the world's largest and most widely anticipated annual awards programs.

rebless™ received its prestigious IDEAS award after receiving excellent ratings for the following criteria:

Design Innovation – For advancing the category and solving a critical problem.

Benefit to User – For helping users improve their lives. rebless™ helps patients reach their goals, whether that is being able to run again after a knee replacement or being able to play with their grandchildren after a stroke.

Benefit to the Client/Brand – For a design that is a key market differentiator. rebless™ is the first rehabilitation device of its kind and is designed to benefit both upper and lower extremities and address musculoskeletal and neurological conditions.

Benefit to Society – For solving critical health issues and for a design that is compatible with sustainable methods.

Appropriate Aesthetics – For a pleasing, revolutionary design with benefits derived from both its form and function.

Andrew Chang, Head of U.S. Business, says, "We are proud the Industrial Designers Society of America has recognized rebless™. Every year the number of patients suffering from neurological and musculoskeletal disorders rises. rebless's™ innovative industrial design is a prominent reason why it is able to play an important role in their recovery."

About H Robotics

Established in 2018 and located in Austin, TX, H Robotics is made up of a team of innovators who share a passion for improving lives. H Robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies, developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. These solutions include medical robots and data-driven telemedicine offerings.

About IDEA

IDEA recognizes products and services that encourage, inspire, and push the industry forward. IDEA was founded to promote innovation and excellence and encourage an in-depth and forward-thinking process. Ultimately, the awards honor great design that brings real benefit to users, clients, and society.

About IDSA

Founded in 1965, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) is one of the oldest and largest industrial design associations. Their members are—and have been—some of the most celebrated industrial designers of all time. The IDSA community helps strengthen the industrial design profession and contributes to the boundless impact of design within business, culture, and society.

