OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Recovery, a North American addiction treatment company, has opened a new facility in Ottawa as of October 1st. The new treatment center is opening at a critical time considering that Ontario's opioid epidemic has reached critical levels.

According to data from Public Health Ontario, opioid-related deaths in the province have doubled in the last five years, with 1,265 deaths on record in 2017 alone. Opioid related deaths in Ottawa in 2017 were up 60-percent from the previous year.

Valiant Recovery high quality addiction treatment center, providing individualized programs for individuals struggling with addictions to drugs and alcohol. We also treat for mental health like anxiety and depression. Rehabilitation Center Expanding into Ottawa Amidst Opioid Crisis

"There is a shortage of private addiction programs in Ottawa," Valiant Recovery's CEO Royce Dockrill said. "The new Valiant Recovery location will create better options for people who are ready to confront drug abuse problems."

Dockrill and his wife Leeann know a thing or two about operating an Canadian addiction treatment center in a high drug use area. Valiant Recovery's flagship location is in British Columbia, where 130 cases of drug overdose were recorded in one day during July of 2018, and in 2016, the illicit opioid substance fentanyl was involved in 60-percent of drug related deaths. They realized a need for quality addiction treatment that addressed the roots behind addictions , not just the addictions themselves. They wanted a program that focused on the individual, not just the group and provided 1-on-1 counselling as a cornerstone to treatment philosophy. They have seen great success over the years and recently conducted a statistical survey of past clients, the results of which revealed that 73.4% of clients have maintained sobriety.

The new Ottawa location can take as many as ten clients at a time and is located on five scenic acres of wooded property, only a 20 minute drive from the parliament buildings in Ottawa. Dockrill stated, "We are proud to be able to provide Ottawa Addiction Treatment Services in the heart of our Country. Our hope is that we will be able to help change lives and influence policies in our country in relation to the Addiction problems that we are experiencing in Canada. There are options available to treat Opiates that are not approved in Canada, that are saving thousands of lives in the USA, just one hour south of us."

In addition to Valiant Recovery's 3 locations in Kelowna and one in Ottawa, a 5th center will be opening in Florida in January of 2019, also in the heart of an opioid crisis. The Florida location will be the largest single property owned by Valiant Recovery, with room for twenty clients at a time, 10 men and 10 women on separate floors. The Florida Drug Rehab program will help to address the urgent need for treatment that the residents in Punta Gorda, Florida have.

As the company celebrates ten years in operation, Dockrill reflected on the ways that clientele has changed in that time. "Ten years ago, we would probably treat ten opiate addicted clients in a year. Now we treat that many in two months," he said. "Canadians are embracing drug culture at alarming rates."

Valiant Recovery Programs are privately operated addiction rehabilitation centers. Their programs treat every kind of addiction, ranging from alcohol and drug abuse, internet and gaming addictions, gambling/ food/ shopping addictions, and sexual addictions. The 30, 60 and 90-day recovery programs address the underlying causes of addiction problems, such as grief, loss, abuse, anxiety, depression, stress and trauma. Clients have access to group sessions, individual counseling, family counseling, and aftercare treatment. Services include professional intervention, detoxification for clients who are physically withdrawing, residential rehabilitation, and a sober living program for alumni.

Clients are able to begin treatment on the day of enrolment. All clients receive private or shared bedroom options, healthy meal plans, access to private counseling and a variety of recreational opportunities. In addition, the luxury and executive treatment programs offer on-site amenities such as a hot tub, sauna, game room, gym, movie theatre, business center and massage therapy services. Outdoor activities are made available throughout the year, which may include hiking, skiing, kayaking, swimming, and farm visits, depending on the location.

