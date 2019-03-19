Rehmann earns ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Accounting™ award for client service excellence

TROY, Mich., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann announced today that it has won ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ Award for providing superior service.

Best of Accounting Award winners have proven themselves as industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2019 Best of Accounting winners are 1.9 times more likely to be entirely satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Rehmann received a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 75, significantly higher than the profession's average of 24. (NPS scores can range from -100 to +100.)

"Our clients told us that we understand them and their needs. In fact, that was the number one reason that they said they would refer us to friends," said Mitch Reno, director of client experience. "We are proud that our service teams create better experiences by listening and collaborating well."

NPS is a measure of a customers' likelihood to refer to a friend or colleague. Measured on a 10-point scale, company and brand "promoters" (customers giving a nine or 10 score) are subtracted from "detractors" (those giving a score of six or below).

Rehmann received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81 percent of their clients, higher than the industry's average of 45 percent in 2019.

"The client experience is one of the most powerful ways that accounting firms can set themselves apart from the competition," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "2019 Best of Accounting winners have demonstrated their commitment to client service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Best of Accounting™

Best of Accounting recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client ratings and testimonials.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services firm of CPAs & consultants, wealth advisors and corporate investigators dedicated to providing clients proactive ideas and solutions to help them prosper professionally and personally. Additionally, through a unique combination with Trivalent Group®, a top 100 managed IT service provider, we have expanded our technology capabilities and launched a managed IT solutions practice. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Rehmann is an independent member of Nexia International, offering clients a global approach. Find us online at rehmann.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help accounting firms measure the client experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions

