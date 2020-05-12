Rehmann Launches New, Purpose-Driven Brand

Launching amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the new brand is reflective of the firm's efforts to help clients navigate the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. Rehmann released a brand video to accompany the launch, available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSD7H0knSBI .

"Moments like this define us. In the midst of this pandemic, we have walked alongside our clients and helped them navigate challenges we never could have predicted," said Randy Rupp, CEO at Rehmann. "We, like our clients, are focused on the long-term view: reopening, restoring and reinventing new ways of doing business. We are prepared to help our clients and advisors empower their purpose and come back stronger than ever, and our new brand is reflective of the work that is to come."

Amid the pandemic, Rehmann has helped clients navigate federal stimulus programs, cyberattacks targeting remote workforces, investing in an uncertain financial market, cashflow and deferral strategies, revenue generating opportunities, human resource needs and operational and infrastructure considerations, among other issues.

"Our firm has continually evolved as we anticipated and adapted to clients' needs," said Holly Shier, Chief Marketing Officer at Rehmann. "Rehmann's ability to support our clients holistically is now more important than ever and our new brand reinforces that purpose. Our intention is to be the accelerators and the trusted advisors that fuel their ability to innovate, adapt and move forward."

Rehmann's core values, unchanged in the rebrand, include: put people first, be obsessed with client success, cultivate business wisdom, embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, and exhibit unwavering integrity.

Rehmann advises clients throughout the US from offices located in Florida, Michigan and Ohio, and is in the top 50 largest firms in the United States, according to Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms list.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, comprehensive technology, accounting and human resource solutions, specialized consulting and wealth management services. For more than 75 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions and made it a priority to anticipate our clients' daily and future needs. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Rehmann is an independent member of Nexia International, offering clients a global approach. Find us online at rehmann.com.

