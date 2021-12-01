Rehmann to Host Eighth Annual Cybersecurity Conference

TROY, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, announced today that it is hosting its eighth annual 2022 Cybersecurity Conference. The virtual event will be hosted on Thursday, January 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, and Friday, January 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In partnership with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, the West Michigan Cyber Security Consortium and the Michigan Small Business Development Center, the two-day event will focus on how organizations can navigate the challenges of managing cyber risk and response. Cybersecurity and industry specialists will share the latest best practices and strategies organizations should be aware of as cybersecurity incidents continue to rise.

"In our current remote and hybrid world, it is crucial for companies and key leaders to be aware of best practices, protections and potential threats when it comes to data and cybersecurity," said Jim Carpp, Chief Digital Officer. "Our national event addresses common issues our clients face and provides our community with solutions to be prepared for any threats that could lie ahead."

The event's featured speaker is Todd Fitzgerald, Vice President of Cybersecurity Strategy at Cybersecurity Collaborative. Fitzgerald's keynote speech will focus on remediating cybersecurity vulnerabilities when talent isn't properly trained and appropriate infrastructure is not in place. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a panel of professionals, participate in live Q&A sessions and join a variety of informational discussions. Topics will include cybersecurity governance, cybersecurity compliance and liability, incidence response and management, vendor management, remote and hybrid workforces and more.

Panelists and speakers include:

Todd Fitzgerald , Vice President, Cybersecurity Collaborative

, Vice President, Cybersecurity Collaborative Jason Crow , Member, Co-Chair Privacy & Technology Transactions Practice Group, Miller Johnson

, Member, Co-Chair Privacy & Technology Transactions Practice Group, Jim Bruxvoort , Director of Partnered Technology Services, Rehmann

, Director of Partnered Technology Services, Rehmann Jim Carpp , Chief Digital Officer, Rehmann

, Chief Digital Officer, Rehmann Scott Bailey , Member, N1 Discovery

, Member, N1 Discovery TBD, Lambert

Early bird registration runs through January 7. Enter code EARLYBIRD at checkout to receive 50% off. To register or learn more, visit https://registration.socio.events/e/2022cybersecurityconference.

