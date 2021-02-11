REI adventure travel broadens US trip offerings in response to demand for active vacations

"We restarted our domestic multiday adventures trips last September and combined with encouraging news around vaccination availability, it's clear our guests long to explore," said Cynthia Dunbar, REI adventure travel director of sales, service and operations. "Sales for our domestic trips are up by nearly 10 percent to 2019, which was one our strongest years in our nearly 35-year history."

With more than 100 itineraries across the United States, REI is the largest operator of adventure travel tours in the country. In addition, REI continues to diversify with expansion in hiking, backpacking, cycling, women's, Under 35, families, and weekend adventures. The most recent introductions include:

San Juan Islands Family Kayak: Over three days, paddle the Cascadia Marine Trail; watch for sea lion, otter, and countless marine and wildlife species; learn about the native Salish tribe; and camp in a private setting with guide-prepared meals.

San Juan Islands Women's Cycling Weekend: Delight one's senses on a four-day women's camping, cycling and culinary adventure on San Juan , Lopez and Orcas Islands. Guests may select an eBike at no additional fee for rides through rolling hillsides, farmlands and forests.

, and Orcas Islands. Guests may select an eBike at no additional fee for rides through rolling hillsides, farmlands and forests. Rocky Mountain National Park Hiking & Camping: Discover the park's splendor through an itinerary that showcases lush forests, flower-filled meadows, waterfalls and inspiring views. Midway through the trip, guests raft the whitewater of Colorado's only designated "Wild and Scenic River" for an exhilarating change of pace. A five-day Rocky Mountain National Park Family Adventure was also introduced.

only designated "Wild and Scenic River" for an exhilarating change of pace. A five-day Rocky Mountain National Park Family Adventure was also introduced. Yosemite Backpacking Half Dome–5 Day: Building on the popularity of REI's Yosemite trips, the co-op introduced a five-day itinerary so guests have added time to explore the beauty of the backcountry after ascending the iconic Half Dome. Today, REI has 15 Yosemite adventures, including trips designed for families, women, travelers aged 35 years and younger, and those who prefer to sleep in a lodge versus a tent.

"Our focus to design trips in the backcountry and away from high tourist areas has long resonated with guests. Presently, our most popular hiking and backpacking destinations are in Zion and Bryce, Yellowstone, Arizona's Sedona and Superstition Mountains, and along the Pacific Coast Trail," added Dunbar.

To ensure traveler confidence, REI examined its entire trip assortment to ensure its operations meet health and safety guidelines, and added new policies to ensure the health and well-being of all travelers. REI also lowered the minimum guest number on every private departure trip where groups of four or more travelers receive the same pricing per person as REI's regular trips. For guests who prefer to plan a vacation over a longer timeline, departure dates for 2022 are also available.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 19 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 200 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

