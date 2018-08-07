REI Adventures announces new multiday trips in Southern Africa, Europe and National Parks; expands women's collection and adds more entry level trips

"For more than three decades, we have had an unwavering focus on human-powered vacations that explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with local guides who are deeply knowledgeable in their country's rich history and culture," says Cynthia Dunbar, general manager of REI Adventures. "Our latest introductions are perfect for anyone looking to discover the world by two wheels, hikers who long to explore history and iconic routes, or animal lovers hoping to witness the big five in their natural habitat."

South Africa Adventures

During REI's new nine-day Southern Africa Mountain Biking and Safari – Zululand to Mozambique guests are immersed in vibrant culture, unforgettable wildlife and more. Travelers mountain bike through lush hills and acacia forests, iSimangaliso's ancient subtropical "sand forest" and UNESCO World Heritage site of Lake St. Lucia; safari in a private conservancy for the big five – lion, leopard, buffalo, rhinoceros and elephant; pedal fat bikes on Mozambique's unspoiled beaches; and snorkel at the pinnacle reefs before enjoying down at a seaside paradise with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean.

For those seeking a relaxed pace and less intensity, Discover Southern Africa – Victoria Falls, Okavango Delta, Cape Town & Kruger is a nonstop reel of bucket-list wildlife sights, walking and gentle cycling through diverse habitats of savannahs, mountains and lush grasslands. The 12-day journey starts in the adventure hub of Victoria Falls with a magical evening cruise to spot elephants, followed by a day hike to take in the thundering falls and rainbow spray. Travelers stay four nights at a private camp in the heart of Southern Africa's most pristine safari ecosystem where they are delighted by the sights of lions, leopards, wild dog and more. Finally, the group takes a relaxed cycle trip through the famous Cape Winelands.

Trekking and multisport in Europe

Based on the popularity of its Camino de Santiago trek, REI Adventures is adding a seven-day Camino de Santiago – Portuguese Way trip. Together with their local guide, guests hike three historical paths of the Portuguese Camino though shorelines, forests and rural countryside. Culture and epicurean highlights include the exploration of two UNESCO World Heritage sites and local fare that features tapas, fresh-caught seafood and Iberian wine. The epic journey ends in the holy city of Santiago de Compostela. REI is also introducing a seven-day Discover the Heart of Portugal trip that is a gentler pace itinerary where travelers explore the country's best kept secrets from Lisbon to Porto.

In response to the popularity of its easier active collection, REI is adding Discover Greece – Santorini and Crete, a nine-day sun-soaked trip that is a perfect balance of gentle activity and relaxation. REI's easier active trips are lower impact and travelers cover fewer miles each day. In Discover Greece, guests experience Santorini by sea and kayak the Cretan coast while stopping to dip their toes in the sand or float in warm waters. They take in fields of olive groves and grapes, then hike along Santorini's edge with unbelievable sea views and winding coastal paths, and visit the archeological sites of Akrotiri and Knossos Palace. The itinerary immerses travelers in Greek cuisine, including a cooking class.

Popularity of women's travel

Today, more than half of all REI Adventures travelers are women. The company launched its women's adventures in early 2017 and today the category is experiencing participation growth of 70 percent. Four new trips join the collection, including Arizona Hiking – Sedona Women's Adventure, Coastal Carolina Women's Sea Kayaking, Grand Canyon Women's Backpack and Yellowstone Women's Backpacking – Bechler River. The new itineraries are four days in length. As with all of REI's women's adventures, small groups are led by female guides and trips blend outdoor activities with local highlights, cuisines and communities that a traveler wouldn't replicate on her own, including surprises along the way.

