REI Co-op expands gear rental program across the country

"At REI we believe in the transformative power of spending time outdoors," says Peter Whitcomb, director of new business development and head of REI's rental program. "Factors such as price and storage space can be barriers to getting outdoors. Offering rental gear makes it that much easier for people to learn a new hobby, check out new gear, connect with friends, and get outside."

Today's news marks the beginning of a significant expansion of REI's gear rental program. Throughout 2019, the co-op will continue to grow the number of rental locations, breadth of gear and quality of rental options available to members.

"We're rethinking how we provide high quality gear at lower prices to our customers, particularly as their behaviors and expectations change. Our expansion into snowshoe rentals and used gear is one of the key ways we're evolving our business model to connect more people to the outdoors," says Whitcomb.

After each season, gently used rental equipment will be sold through REI's used gear program local garage sales so that REI members have the option to purchase affordable, pre-loved gear .

Availability and pricing varies depending on location. REI Co-op members get a discounted rate on all rental gear. REI offers outdoor outings and classes on snowshoeing and other winter sports. Visit REI's list of store programs for more information on winter classes and availability.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 17 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally-trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner-to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

SOURCE REI Co-op

Related Links

http://www.rei.com

