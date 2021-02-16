REI Co-op promotes Dan Shull to senior vice president, chief technology officer

In his new role, Shull will lead the co-op's actions to engage the outdoor community through technology across its retail stores, ecommerce channels and more. Examples include customer-facing enhancements of virtual outfitting and curbside pickup that were introduced last year.

"Since joining the co-op in mid-2018, Dan has been an instrumental leader with proven agility, customer focus and a data-driven, digital mindset. He has incredibly strong relationships across our company which will serve him well in this new role," said Chris Putur, REI executive vice president of technology and operations.

The two additional leaders will report to Shull and build on the existing foundation of the technology division. The head of information security and privacy will lead the information security team and partner across the co-op to identify and manage risk in technology, data and business practices. The head of platform engineering will lead the REI's engineering practice and community, ensure the right tools and practices are in place to build and deliver great products for its customers, and help the co-op unlock and share information inside and outside of the company.

Interested professionals can learn more about the positions and apply online at REI.com/jobs. Employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid "Co-op Way Days" each year that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to #OptOutside.

"With Dan's promotion and these new leadership positions in place, REI is building on a strong foundation. The co-op is purposefully investing in its future so that we can amplify how we support our talented employees across the country and effectively connect with customers wherever they engage with us as part of their active lifestyles," adds Putur.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 19 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 200 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

SOURCE REI Co-op

Related Links

http://www.rei.com

