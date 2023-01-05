REI Co-op to open in Tulsa, Oklahoma in spring 2024

New store will be the second location in state

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a store in Tulsa, Oklahoma in spring 2024. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.

"We look forward to helping the community get outside and being a closer destination for existing REI members who have been driving to our store in Oklahoma City," said Kristen Engels, REI regional director. "We're also excited to connect with local nonprofits that are protecting natural places and supporting people to achieve an active lifestyle."

Store Facts

Address: The location will be a newly constructed building at the northwest corner of West 71 st Street and Elwood Avenue

Street and Elwood Avenue Store Size: Approximately 23,000 square feet

Special Features: Full-service bike shop , buy online-pick up in store, curbside pickup

, buy online-pick up in store, REI Co-op Membership: More than 24,000 members in the DMA and 84,800 members in Oklahoma

Closest REI Stores: Oklahoma City (106 miles away, opened 2019); Wichita, Kansas (175 miles away, opened 2020); Overland Park, Kansas (230 miles away, opened 2013); and Plano, Texas (240 miles away, opened 2005)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI co-op members receive free flat-tire repair (labor only).

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in more than 450+ nonprofits across the country. Since REI's entry into Oklahoma in 2019, the co-op has granted more than $44,000 to nonprofits including Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship, RIVERSPORT Foundation, and Scissortail Park Foundation.

The co-op also operates the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a community-supported public charity that partners with and provides financial support to organizations that promote justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors to strengthen the health and well-being of people and communities.

Join the REI team REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Tulsa. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a general timeline for hiring is here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. New employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

SOURCE REI Co-op