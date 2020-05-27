REI Systems - ADG Tech Consulting joint venture awarded CIO-SP3 Small Business and 8(a) Contracts

STERLING, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADG-REI Technology Ventures, a collaboration between REI Systems of Sterling, VA, and ADG Tech Consulting of Herndon, VA, announced that its joint venture was awarded the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business and 8(a) contracts. These Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), were awarded by the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC).

These Best-in-Class CIO-SP3 contracts provide federal agencies the ability to acquire IT services and solutions, and the 8(a) contract may be used by any agency that chooses to make a directed award to take advantage of ADG-REI Technology Venture's unique experience and proven abilities.

Shyam Salona, REI's CEO, said, "The COVID pandemic is forcing government agencies, especially those with citizen health missions, to reevaluate their approach to IT. We are here to collaborate with, and support agencies with their planning and implementation of IT services to help achieve their mission and prepare for the new normal post-COVID, so they can be more successful in the future, no matter what it holds."

"These government-wide contract vehicles make application modernization and leading-edge technology services available to agencies across the government," said Sam Ghosh, CEO of ADG Technology. "For over ten years, REI and ADG have collaborated to support and guide federal agencies through their modernization journeys – we look forward to serving new agencies with their most challenging needs via this new contract vehicle."

About REI Systems and ADG Tech Consulting

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization (SM) approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services.

ADG Tech Consulting is an IT and software development consulting provider with 12 years of international and domestic professional experience. ADG provides 24 hours, 7 days a week support. Its consultants specialize in leading-edge technology to meet our clients' existing and ever-changing needs efficiently.

