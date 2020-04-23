REI Systems hires new Chief Technology Officer

STERLING, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to welcome Andrew Zeswitz as the Chief Technology Officer. He is a senior technical leader with over two decades of experience in building and leading highly successful teams and delivering integrated and innovative solutions to customers.

Mr. Zeswitz's most recent positions include serving as a Senior Architect at AbleVets and a Senior Technical Director at ICF International. Under his direction at these organizations, Andrew led the application strategy and modernization, program and project management, system architecture, and system integration across a variety of technology stacks.

"As a member of our executive team, Andrew will lead our strategy in identifying and exploiting new technologies, while supporting growth through solution development and capture efforts. He will serve as the champion for innovation, build and mentor high-performing technical teams, and will relentlessly support our customers and industry," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing government to more effectively fulfill their missions – including healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations – serving the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a mindful approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Small Business Innovation Research Programs, and Advisory Services by blending domain experts, best-fit technologies, agile execution, and a commitment to customer service we call the REI Way.

