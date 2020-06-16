REI Systems Recognized as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post for the Fourth Time

STERLING, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems of Sterling, VA, was once again recognized as a top workplace in the greater D.C. metro area by the Washington Post. The Washington Post's Top Workplaces award celebrates employers of all sizes, including private and public organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies that provide exceptional working environments for their employees. This is the fourth time in five years that REI Systems earned a spot on this highly respected list.

REI Systems was chosen for this award based on selection criteria that measured employees' feedback on their work life. REI's employees responded positively by highlighting their appreciation in cultural aspects relating to job flexibility, career growth, management engagement and transparency, opportunities to make an impact on customer missions, compensation, and benefits.

"We are honored that our employees have found REI to be such an appealing place to work. We continue to be proud that our culture is such a big part of that appeal as REI has worked over 30 years sustaining a culture that celebrates our employees," said REI Systems' CEO, Shyam Salona.

REI Systems' Senior Director for Human Resources, Lisa Chaboudy, said, "As the U.S. currently faces tremendous change and uncertainty, REI Systems is maintaining close connections with employees. We have made great efforts recently to ensure that our employees have everything they need to succeed in this new and challenging environment. We are pleased that our success has been demonstrated by the lowest attrition rates and our fastest pace of hiring in over ten years."

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill their missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations within federal, state, local, and nonprofit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization(SM) approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

