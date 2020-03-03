REI Systems recognized nationally as one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters in 2020

STERLING, Va., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Commuters for offering employees exceptional commuter benefits. They are among a select group of workplaces in the United States that have achieved the Best Workplaces for Commuters National Standard of Excellence.

The Best Workplaces for Commuters program offers designated organizations access to a wide range of support services. These services promote non-driving commuting through organizational assessment, web-based tools and technologies, and staff training.

"REI Systems is one of the top employers in the nation, offering high-level commuter benefits to their employees. They made the list because they offer transportation choices that include teleworking programs, flexible hours, telecommuter benefits including reimbursements for home office supplies, parking and commuter reimbursement packages, designated motorcycle parking, and on-site bicycle storage. REI Systems gives its employees the support they need to get to and from work and be at their best before, during, and after their workday," said Julie Bond, Program Manager, Best Workplaces for Commuters.

"Our employees are our most important asset. We focus on creating innovative solutions to work-life-balance so employees are healthy, happy, and can be the best version of themselves. We are honored to be recognized for this program, and it complements the multiple times that we were placed on the Washington Post Top Workplace list," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

Looking for a new opportunity with a 30-year-old organization that acts like a startup? REI Systems experienced record-breaking growth in 2019 and is poised for an even greater 2020. If you are a passionate and driven technologist, analyst, consultant, or business professional who is more transformational than transactional, join the REI Team today. Visit www.reisystems.com/careers to learn more.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing government to more effectively deliver their missions – including healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations – serving the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a mindful approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Small Business Innovation Research Programs, and Advisory Services by blending domain experts, best-fit technologies, agile execution, and a commitment to customer service we call the REI Way.

