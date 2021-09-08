REI Wins HHS HRSA's $250M IDIQ Program to Develop and Enhance Grants Management and Performance Reporting System

STERLING, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded REI Systems the Electronic Handbooks (EHBs) Development and Enhancement Support Services contract that is valued at $250 million over five years. The single-award contract will support HRSA in enhancing the EHBs mission-critical system that manages the performance and oversight for more than $12 billion in grants annually. HRSA grants funding improves health outcomes and achieves health equity by providing access to quality health services, a skilled health workforce, and investing in innovative, high-value programs.

The EHBs system interfaces with HHS's Grants Management Systems and helps HRSA meet strategic goals and objectives. Under this contract, REI Systems will continue to enhance HRSA's performance reporting capabilities and provide data analysis and dashboard solutions for greater visibility into the performance of grants that enhances overall decision-making. These improvements will enable HRSA to better utilize the EHBs investment in response to legislative, policy, management, and technology changes.

Sid Agarwal, Senior Director of REI's Health Business, said, "The REI team is elated to continue our work with HRSA and support its mission of ensuring that uninsured people, sick people, and mothers and children receive the healthcare they need to thrive. We are excited at the prospect of how many people we can help by enhancing HRSA's EHBs."

"We are humbly grateful that HRSA decided to continue our trusted partnership to help enhance the EHBs system. HRSA has been our client for more than 20 years, and we are excited to take the EHBs system to the next level," said REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona. Salona went on to say, "We believe in serving our customers for life, and this contract validates our customer-centric values."

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 650 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and nonprofit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com.

