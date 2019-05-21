Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of SPX Heat Transfer manufacturing facility in Tulsa, OK

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 228,000-square-foot heavy manufacturing facility located on 67-acres in Tulsa, OK. The facility served as SPX Heat's main manufacturing and warehousing location in the Tulsa market with proximity to major highways I-44 and 244. The property is six miles east of Tulsa International Airport, seven miles south of the Port of Catoosa, and thirteen miles east of the downtown Tulsa central business district.

Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of SPX Heat Transfer manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla.

The facility is located at 2121 North 161st East Avenue and is within a few miles of the 600,000-square-foot Amazon distribution site currently under construction and some of the city's prominent manufacturers. The site is separated into a 160,000 SF warehouse, a 40,000 SF fabrication building, and a 28,000 SF stand-alone office building. The property features 14 cranes with 30' hook height, 363 parking spaces, and direct rail access at both ends of the site.

Reich Brothers expects to renovate the facility for a new manufacturing tenant. "We are excited to announce our first acquisition in the Tulsa market. We will make the necessary site improvements to attract both national and local manufacturing tenants, ultimately bringing more jobs to the City of Tulsa," said Matthew Reich, Acquisitions Associate at Reich Brothers.

About Reich Brothers

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate firm with a specialization in the acquisition, repurposing, and management of manufacturing and distribution facilities across the United States. With several synergistic divisions across multiple disciplines, Reich Brothers provides a one stop shop solution for large corporates, financial institutions, and owner-operators globally. Reich Brothers currently has over 10,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate under management and is the go-to for complex asset transactions nationwide.

