Reichman Jorgensen's Kate Falkenstien and Wesley White Promoted to Partner

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen LLP, an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced that attorneys Kate Falkenstien and Wesley L. White have been promoted to partner effective January 1, 2021.

"Kate and Wes are bona fide leaders inside and outside of the courtroom, and among the top trial lawyers of their generation," said Jennifer Estremera, Reichman Jorgensen's Deputy Managing Partner. "They have demonstrated the highest levels of commitment to the firm and our clients. We couldn't be prouder to welcome them to our partnership ranks."

Wesley L. White, Partner, Reichman Jorgensen LLP Kate Falkenstien, Partner, Reichman Jorgensen LLP

"Our firm has rejected the notion that star attorneys must wait a pre-set amount of time to become partners. We are delighted to promote partners earlier than industry norms to reward extraordinary talent. Kate and Wes are prime examples," said Courtland Reichman, the firm's Managing Partner.

Kate Falkenstien is a partner in Reichman Jorgensen's Silicon Valley office. She represents plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of disputes, including intellectual property, consumer class actions, and commercial litigation. Kate also maintains an active pro bono practice focused on litigation related to prison conditions. Most recently, she served as a member of the Reichman Jorgensen trial team that secured a $236 million patent infringement verdict for Densify against tech giant VMware. Prior to joining Reichman Jorgensen, Kate served as a law clerk to Judge Sri Srinivasan on the D.C. Circuit. She is a graduate of Yale University, where she was President of the Yale Debate Association, and Stanford Law School, where she was a Kirkland & Ellis Scholar, an honor awarded to the top student in each small section. She also received eight Gerald Gunther Prizes for Outstanding Performance in Administrative Law, Civil Procedure, Contracts, Criminal Law, Economic Analysis of Law, Property, Tax, and Torts.

Wesley White is a partner in Reichman Jorgensen's New York office. As a trial attorney, he represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes patent disputes. Wesley secures favorable results for his clients by leveraging his experience resolving complex and strategic problems at the intersection of law, finance, and technology to identify the issues that will resonate most with juries and judges at trial and present those issues in a relatable manner. His achievements have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in intellectual property litigation. Most recently, he served as a member of the Reichman Jorgensen trial team that secured a $236 million patent infringement verdict for Densify against tech giant VMware. Wesley is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he served on the Harvard Law Review as the Business & Bluebook Chair. He also earned joint degrees in applied physics and electrical engineering from Morehouse College and Georgia Tech. Before embarking on his legal career, Wesley worked in the financial services industry as an associate with Goldman Sachs in New York and Chicago.

About Reichman Jorgensen

Reichman Jorgensen LLP is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. Reichman Jorgensen's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com .

