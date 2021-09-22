Reid Martin, Jack Walker Named to Texas Super Lawyers List for 2021

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founding partners of Martin Walker law firm – Reid Martin and Jack Walker – have been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers again this year, earning recognition for their skill at representing people harmed through medical malpractice.

The 2021 honors represent three years running that Mr. Walker has been selected for the list of top attorneys in the state, and two years in a row for Mr. Martin. The Martin Walker law firm handles cases involving wrongful death, medical malpractice, worker injuries, truck crashes and other catastrophic personal injury claims. Both men are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, recognizes no more than the top 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The selection process includes peer nominations, followed by independent research, then peer evaluation by top lawyers in the same practice areas.

"Other lawyers have a pretty good understanding of the skills needed for the work we do and who can handle themselves in front of a jury," said Mr. Walker. "In that sense, this is indeed an honor."

This is just the latest recognition for Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker, who last month, along with the firm's Marisa Schouten, were named to the 2022 list of Best Lawyers in America.

"Receiving accolades from our peers is always special, but the greatest reward is knowing that we've been able to achieve a little justice for the people we represent who have been greatly harmed," said Mr. Martin.

The full listing of Texas Super Lawyers honorees appears in the October issue of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. It's available online at www.superlawyers.com.

Martin Walker, P.C. is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals statewide in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

