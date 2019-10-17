Reigning World Cup Champion Rose Lavelle named new Spokesperson for DC Auto Dealer, Koons of Silver Spring
Oct 17, 2019, 17:14 ET
SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive dealer, Koons of Silver Spring, a multi-franchised Ford, Lincoln and Mazda dealership near Washington DC, announces Washington Spirit Midfielder and 2019 World Cup Champion, Rose Lavelle, as their new Spokesperson.
After winning the World Cup Tournament that ran through June and July 2019, including scoring the final goal in the World Cup Finals against The Netherlands, Lavelle has since rejoined her NWSL team, The Washington Spirit.
"Here at Koons of Silver Spring, we're staunch supporters of the USWNT, the Washington Spirit, and the growth and visibility of Women's Soccer," said Alex Perdikis, President and Owner. "We're beyond thrilled to get a budding superstar like Rose Lavelle to represent us. She's a hero, a true champion, and we can't wait to work with her."
"It's a great opportunity to work with a company as involved in the community as Koons of Silver Spring," said Lavelle, "I love living here and playing for the Spirit, so it means a lot to me to be able to represent the D.C. Metro area."
The sponsorship between Lavelle and Koons of Silver Spring begins in Fall 2019 and continues through 2020.
