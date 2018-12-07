Reimagine Education Awards 2019: QS and Wharton Announce the 'Oscars' of Educational Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A company providing virtual laboratory experiences, one of the pioneers of blockchain-powered certification, and a university-led initiative empowering graduates to bring 20 million metric tonnes of CO2 savings into workplaces were among those identified and rewarded at education's 'Oscars' night - the Reimagine Education Awards 2019 Gala.

The initiative, co-organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds - compilers of the world's most-consulted university rankings portfolio - and The Wharton School of Business, constituted the culmination of a global awards scheme receiving 1184 applications from 39 countries. Responsible for the evaluations were 160 judges from across the educational landscape.

The 2019 Overall Winner is PeerWise, University of Auckland, which received $25,000 cash prize sponsored by Qatar University. Snapplify hailing from South Africa, won the Overall EdTech Award, sponsored by Amazon Web Services, and received $25,000 worth of AWS credits.

The annual Reimagine Education Conference, held in San Francisco, saw the ten highest-scoring projects evaluated and voted for by ten VIP judges, including senior representatives from Microsoft, Google, IBM, Harvard University, University of Cambridge and The Wharton School, plus the gala dinner audience, comprising over 300 academic faculty, edtech founders and executives, teachers, and university leaders.

Project Organization Award Winner Location ABA English American & British Academy Educational App Spain Carbon Reduction Georgia Institute of Challenge Technology Sustainability USA Epigrammar Learning Assessment USA Immersive Coventry University & Telepresence in the University of UK & Theatre Tampere Hybrid Learning Finland Mastery Transcript Mastery Transcript Consortium K-12 USA Micromasters edX Nurturing Employability USA PeerWise University of Auckland OVERALL WINNER + ICT Tools New for Teaching & Learning Zealand PG Online Presence Learning & Teaching UK Snapplify for Snapplify Global EdTech Award + South Education e-Learning Africa VR Enablement of Labster Virtual/Augmented Reality Denmark Fully Online Biology Undergraduate Degrees

The full list of winners - including the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award Winners for Category, Discipline, and Regional Awards - can be found at www.Reimagine-Education.com

Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO of QS and co-founder of the Reimagine Education Awards, said: "The global education system faces two urgent challenges: one, the millions of tertiary-age learners who will increase demand for education; and, two, the imperative to find educational solutions that can scale to those millions without concomitant decreases in efficacy. Reimagine Education identifies those who have been most successful in meeting those challenges, while also providing educational specialists - faculty, deans, policy-makers, investors, philanthropists, teachers - with a forum that facilitates the exchange of best practice and new ideas."

