Reimagine Education Awards 2019: QS and Wharton Announce the 'Oscars' of Educational Innovation

A company providing virtual laboratory experiences, one of the pioneers of blockchain-powered certification, and a university-led initiative empowering graduates to bring 20 million metric tonnes of CO2 savings into workplaces were among those identified and rewarded at education's 'Oscars' night - the Reimagine Education Awards 2019 Gala.

The initiative, co-organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds - compilers of the world's most-consulted university rankings portfolio - and The Wharton School of Business, constituted the culmination of a global awards scheme receiving 1184 applications from 39 countries. Responsible for the evaluations were 160 judges from across the educational landscape.

The 2019 Overall Winner is PeerWise, University of Auckland, which received $25,000 cash prize sponsored by Qatar University. Snapplify hailing from South Africa, won the Overall EdTech Award, sponsored by Amazon Web Services, and received $25,000 worth of AWS credits.

The annual Reimagine Education Conference, held in San Francisco, saw the ten highest-scoring projects evaluated and voted for by ten VIP judges, including senior representatives from Microsoft, Google, IBM, Harvard University, University of Cambridge and The Wharton School, plus the gala dinner audience, comprising over 300 academic faculty, edtech founders and executives, teachers, and university leaders.

   
  Project           Organization                   Award Winner              Location
  ABA English       American & British Academy     Educational App            Spain
  Carbon Reduction  Georgia Institute of
  Challenge         Technology                     Sustainability              USA
  Epigrammar                                       Learning Assessment         USA
  Immersive         Coventry University &
   Telepresence in   the University of                                          UK &
   Theatre           Tampere                        Hybrid Learning             Finland
                      
  Mastery
   Transcript        Mastery Transcript Consortium         K-12                  USA
  Micromasters      edX                           Nurturing Employability       USA
   PeerWise          University of Auckland        OVERALL WINNER + ICT Tools    New
                                                  for Teaching & Learning       Zealand 
  PG Online                                       Presence Learning & Teaching  UK
    Snapplify for     Snapplify                     Global EdTech Award +         South
  Education                                       e-Learning                    Africa
  VR Enablement of  Labster                       Virtual/Augmented Reality     Denmark
   Fully Online
   Biology
   Undergraduate
   Degrees

The full list of winners - including the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award Winners for Category, Discipline, and Regional Awards - can be found at www.Reimagine-Education.com

Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO of QS and co-founder of the Reimagine Education Awards, said: "The global education system faces two urgent challenges: one, the millions of tertiary-age learners who will increase demand for education; and, two, the imperative to find educational solutions that can scale to those millions without concomitant decreases in efficacy. Reimagine Education identifies those who have been most successful in meeting those challenges, while also providing educational specialists - faculty, deans, policy-makers, investors, philanthropists, teachers - with a forum that facilitates the exchange of best practice and new ideas."

