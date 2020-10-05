Reina Rebelde Expands Into Walmart Stores With Día De Los Muertos Collection Featuring Three Exclusive New Products

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reina Rebelde, the first makeup line authentically celebrating Latinas' unique cultural duality with high-quality products that bring out the pride in their heritage, the fierceness of their spirit and their unapologetic beauty, is proud to announce its newest retail partner – Walmart. This retail expansion comes with a celebration of Día de los Muertos with an exclusive product assortment featuring three new products. Starting today, Reina Rebelde can be found at more than 350 Walmart stores via an endcap display featuring a unique selection of Reina Rebelde products to get you ready for Día de los Muertos, including two reformulated products – the 4 Play Wet Dry Eye Color in Azteca and the On Your Face Contour + Color Trio in Coqueta – and an all new Lip Brilliance color in Bomba.

"As a self-funded, Latina-owned and operated makeup brand, I could have never imagined that four years into this journey, I'd see Reina Rebelde in Walmart stores," says Regina Merson, Founder and CEO, Reina Rebelde. "I created Reina Rebelde for our Latinx community to be authentically seen and heard in the beauty industry. Walmart is helping a Latinx small business grow and allowing Reina Rebelde to be more accessible to Latinxs across the country, while bringing our multi-faceted culture to life by celebrating my favorite holiday – Día de los Muertos."

As part of the Walmart celebration, Reina Rebelde is hosting a free virtual masterclass on the artistry of Catrinas led by influencer/makeup artist @RogerMuru on Monday, October 26 at 7pm EST. To attend the Catrina masterclass, anyone who makes a Reina Rebelde purchase at Walmart or Walmart.com, can submit their receipt as proof of purchase to [email protected]. Then, the Reina Rebelde team will follow-up with the log in details to join the virtual Catrina masterclass. Plus, Reina Rebelde invites the community to share their Catrinas on Instagram for a chance to win a $100 Walmart gift card. To enter, post your Catrina, tag @ReinaRebelde @walmart and #RRxDiaDeLosMuertos. Photos should be posted to public accounts by November 3.

The Reina Rebelde for Walmart Día De Los Muertos collection includes some of Reina Rebelde best-selling and award-winning products such as the Bold Lip Color Sticks, Rebel Eye Definer Liquid, and Rebel Eye Paint for Brows + Eyes. Additionally, three new products are exclusively launching at Walmart, including two reformulated products, 4 Play Wet Dry Eye Color in Azteca and On Your Face Contour + Color Trio in Coqueta, and an all new Lip Brilliance color in Bomba. After carefully listening to consumer feedback, Coqueta was reformulated to add even more pearl and a warmer highlighter with a stunning champagne to compliment an even broader range of skin tones. Azteca's new formula features the same shades, but packs a much stronger color payoff. The Lip Brilliance in Bomba is a totally new product addition to the Lip Brilliance collection. Expanding on the best-selling nude colors, Bomba adds another versatile shade of high-pigment, long-wearing mauve gloss that looks stunning alone and works as a beautiful gloss topper to any of the Bold Lip Color Sticks.

Launched in 2016 and founded by proud Mexican-American Regina Merson, Reina Rebelde is an independently-owned cosmetics company with products inspired by and made for Latinas, and aimed at celebrating the dynamic cultural duality of today's Latinas with high-quality products that bring out the pride in their heritage, the fierceness of their spirit and the mysteriousness of their beauty. For more information or to shop the full Reina Rebelde collection and exclusive products/bundles, visit ReinaRebelde.com. Follow Reina Rebelde on social media at @ReinaRebelde on Instagram, Reina Rebelde Cosmetics on Facebook, and @RRebeldeBeauty on Twitter.

