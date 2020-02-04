ReinCONEated From the Flavor Graveyard

Needless to say, when a flavor is retired and sent to the Flavor Graveyard, hearts are broken. Ben & Jerry's fans have been known to stock up on Limited Batch flavors, sensing they would soon be gone. "I have 65 pints inside my home freezer, and another 20 pints at my work freezer," said one ice cream accumulator. "I am adding to the collection anytime I see any for sale!"

For those who don't have access to two freezers, Ben & Jerry's is pleased to announce the return of three Fan Favorites:

Gimme S'more! ™- Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker swirls & fudge flakes.

Peanut Butter Half Baked®- Chocolate & peanut butter ice creams mixed with gobs of peanut butter cookie dough & fudge brownies.

Cannoli- Mascarpone ice cream with fudge-covered pastry shell pieces & mascarpone swirls.

All three flavors were wildly popular when introduced as Limited Batches in the past; now they join Ben & Jerry's full-time lineup.

Fan Favorites will soon reappear (this time, for good) in grocery stores nationwide for a MSRP of $4.49 - $5.69. Learn more at Benjerry.com.

