Reinforcement Learning: An Introduction to the Technology

- A general framework for deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) – also known as a semi-supervised learning model in machine learning paradigm



- Assessing the breadth and depth of RL applications in real-world domains, including increased data efficiency and stability as well as multi-tasking

- Understanding of the RL algorithm from different aspects; and persuade the decision makers and researchers to put more efforts on RL research



Reasons for Doing This Report:

These days, machine learning (ML), which is a subset of computer science, is one of the most rapidly growing fields in the technology world.It is considered to be a core field for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.



The adoption of data-intensive machine learning methods like reinforcement learning is playing a major role in decision-making across various industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, policing, financial modelling and marketing.The growing demand for more complex machine working is driving the demand of learning-based methods in the ML field.



Reinforcement learning also presents a unique opportunity to address the dynamic behavior of systems.

This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of reinforcement learning and track its adoption along various verticals, and it seeks to put forth ways to fully exploit the benefits of this technology.This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for technology vendors, manufacturers of the hardware that supports AI, as well as the end users who will finally use this technology.



Decisionmakers will find the information useful in developing business strategies and in identifying areas for research and development.



