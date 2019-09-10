Reinhard Guggenberger Accepted Into Forbes Human Resources Council

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only hardware-agnostic software platform for comprehensive data management, today announced, that Reinhard Guggenberger has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.

Reinhard was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Reinhard into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Reinhard has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Reinhard will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Reinhard will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I´m excited to participate in this community. Forbes HR Council provides a great opportunity to network, provide, develop and discuss new ideas with my international peers and help establish HR as a valid strategic partner," said Reinhard Guggenberger after being accepted by review committee. "This community also offers me the opportunity to benefit from the experience of my colleagues and see how other industries master their HR challenges while contributing as much as I can from my experience."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Human Resources Council, visit forbeshrcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

