Reinsurance Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 10.1% by 2026, Technavio Segmentation based on Product and Geography - Technavio

Product (non-life reinsurance and life insurance) and

Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East , Africa , and South America )

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Reinsurance Market Analysis Report by Product, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026." Request Sample Report!

Top Key Players in the Reinsurance Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Reinsurance Group Corp.

DZ Bank

Everest Re Group Ltd.

General Insurance Corporation of India

Great West Lifeco Inc.

Hannover Re

Korean Reinsurance Co.

Lloyds and Corp.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the reinsurance market is the rising awareness of insurance products in emerging regions. Because neither the public nor the government was aware of the significance of the product, the insurance industry in developing nations has historically grown slowly. The market for both insurance and reinsurance will expand in these nations, nevertheless, as there is now a greater understanding of the value of insurance. One of the major reinsurance market trend that is fostering market expansion is fluctuating interest rates for reinsurance premiums.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the reinsurance market.

Key Market Segmentation

Reinsurance Market Split by Product

Non-life reinsurance



Life insurance

Reinsurance Market Split by Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 35% of market growth during the projection period. The major reinsurance markets in APAC are China and Japan. The market will grow in this region more quickly than it would in other places. Over the projection period, the reinsurance market will rise in APAC thanks to the economic restructuring.

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global reinsurance industry by value?

What will be the size of the global reinsurance industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global reinsurance industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global reinsurance market?

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reinsurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 328.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance Group Corp., DZ Bank, Everest Re Group Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., Lloyds and Corp., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Odyssey Group Holdings Inc., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., RenaissanceRe holdings, SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-life reinsurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-life reinsurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Life reinsurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Life reinsurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Arch Capital Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arch Capital Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Arch Capital Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Arch Capital Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 97: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 China Reinsurance Group Corp.

Exhibit 101: China Reinsurance Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: China Reinsurance Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: China Reinsurance Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: China Reinsurance Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Everest Re Group Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Everest Re Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Everest Re Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Everest Re Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Everest Re Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 General Insurance Corporation of India

Exhibit 109: General Insurance Corporation of India - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 110: General Insurance Corporation of India - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 111: General Insurance Corporation of India - Key offerings

10.9 Hannover Re

Exhibit 112: Hannover Re - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hannover Re - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Hannover Re - Key offerings

10.10 Lloyds and Corp.

Exhibit 115: Lloyds and Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Lloyds and Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Lloyds and Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.

Exhibit 118: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Swiss Re Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Swiss Re Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Swiss Re Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Swiss Re Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Swiss Re Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Swiss Re Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio