REIT market size to grow by USD 333.01 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global REIT market size is estimated to increase by USD 333.01 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period

Global REIT market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global REIT Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Automotive Properties REIT - The company offers REIT for automotive dealership properties.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd. - The company offers REIT for retail and automotive properties.

The company offers REIT for retail and automotive properties. Dexus Group - The company offers REIT such as Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and Dexus Industria REIT.

The company offers REIT such as Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and Dexus Industria REIT. Federal Realty Investment Trust - The company offers REIT for retail and mixed-use neighborhoods.

Vendor landscape –

The global REIT market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer REIT in the market are Automotive Properties REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd., Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Dexus Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, FIBRA Prologis, Gecina REIT SA, GPT Management Holdings Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Japan Real Estate Investment Corp., Klepierre Reit SA, Link Asset Management Ltd., Mirvac Group, NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro Plc, STAG Industrial Inc., Stockland Corp. Ltd., and W. P. Carey Inc. and others.

The presence of a large number of competitors and a high scope for market growth increases the threat of competition among vendors. However, low product differentiation and high regulatory control reduce the rivalry. Thus, the competitive scenario is likely to be moderate in the market during the forecast period.

Global REIT market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global REIT market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (industrial, commercial, and residential) and application (warehouses and communication centers, self-storage facilities and data centers, and others).

The industrial segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for storage space in the industrial segment. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in online sales. Due to supply chain issues, companies were compelled to rent more warehouse space to store additional inventory. This increased the demand for occupancy and rental levels. Moreover, the increase in popularity of online shopping portals encourages e-commerce companies to set up warehouses and delivery centers near major cities. These factors will provide significant expansion opportunities, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global REIT market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global REIT market.

North America is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of industries such as manufacturing, food and beverages, chemical, and e-commerce is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market. The rent for storage and warehouse facilities in the US has increased due to the low vacancy rate of industrial spaces such as storage and warehouses. As self-owned warehouses are not very popular, many end-users prefer leased storage and warehouses for their businesses, which will drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Global REIT market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increase in global demand for warehousing and storage facilities is driving the market growth. Manufacturers, importers, exporters, and logistics providers use warehouses to store finished and semi-finished products. Growth in warehouse and storage space will increase the demand for REIT during the forecast period, as building new warehouses is capital-intensive. In addition, high real estate costs increase construction costs in various end-user industries. Thus, increasing demand for storage and storage services will fuel the growth of the global REIT market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of self-storage as a service is a key trend in the market. The emergence of self-storage services is attributed to the growing demand for self-storage from the pharmaceutical, chemical, e-commerce, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and other manufacturers. Different self-storage options are available based on the type and characteristics of the product. Thus, the development and growth of self-storage as a service will support the growth of the global REIT market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Vertical integration by e-commerce companies will challenge market growth. Online shopping has grown in recent years, which has made it difficult for traditional retailers to grow. The rise in online sales globally has increased the number of goods sold through online channels. As a result, global e-commerce companies are opening their warehouses. For instance, in November 2021, Alibaba's logistics company Cainiao announced a long-term plan to build its smart warehouse network in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Such investments will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this REIT Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the REIT market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the REIT market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the REIT market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of REIT market vendors

REIT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 333.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key countries US, Japan, Singapore, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Automotive Properties REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Ltd., Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Dexus Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, FIBRA Prologis, Gecina REIT SA, GPT Management Holdings Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Japan Real Estate Investment Corp., Klepierre Reit SA, Link Asset Management Ltd., Mirvac Group, NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro Plc, STAG Industrial Inc., Stockland Corp. Ltd., and W. P. Carey Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

