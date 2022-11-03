ReiThera expands large-scale viral vector production capabilities with opening of new manufacturing facility

- New 1,500 sq.m. facility granted operational authorisation from AIFA, the Italian Medicines Agency, to enable production scales of up to 3,000 liters;

- New facility will allow ReiThera to consolidate its competitive position as a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specialized in viral vector production

ROME, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReiThera, a biotech company dedicated to the development of new technologies, GMP production and the clinical translation of genetic vaccines and products for advanced therapies, today announces that it has received operational authorization from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to open the new production area at its pharmaceutical facility at the Castel Romano Technopole, for the large-scale production of viral vectors for vaccines and gene therapy.

A 2000L stirred-tank bioreactor for large scale production at ReiThera's Castel Romano Technopole facility; courtesy of ReiThera Srl

Designed to meet the growing global demand for viral vector production, a sector in which ReiThera represents world-class excellence, the new facility offers maximum flexibility in processing scale, able to accommodate GMP productions based on Adenovirus (Ad), Adeno-associated virus (AAV) and Lentivirus starting from 50 litres up to a maximum of 3,000 liters.

The facility will serve ReiThera's client base, which ranges from small biotechnology companies to large multinational pharma groups. To date, ReiThera's team has successfully developed genetic vaccines against major infectious diseases, including hepatitis C, malaria, HIV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Ebola and Covid 19.

The construction of the new production facility, which covers an area of 1500 sq.m., began in May 2020 with investment of over 15 million euros by ReiThera. This investment enabled the installation of the latest generation bioreactors with scaled volume capacities of 200, 1,000 and 2,000 liters.

"Thanks to the operational authorization of this expanded facility, the ReiThera team, which combines high-level scientific knowledge with extensive experience in the engineering and bioprocessing of viral vectors, will be able to support companies engaged in the development of products in the field of vaccines and advanced therapies, from the fine-tuning of small-scale production processes to production on a commercial scale," said Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and ReiThera co-founder.

About ReiThera Srl

ReiThera Srl is a biotech company dedicated to the technology development, GMP manufacturing and clinical translation of genetic vaccines and medicinal products for advanced therapies. The company's management and scientific teams have developed a highly innovative technological platform based on simian adenoviral vectors that can be used for vaccine and advanced therapy applications. ReiThera is actively working in the setting up scalable processes applicable to different viral vectors: AAV, LV, MVA, HSV.

ReiThera is led by an experienced management team that has worked together for many years in previous successful enterprises and has a long-standing expertise in scalable processes for viral vector manufacturing, supported by a cGMP facility inclusive of filling suite and quality control laboratories.

Today ReiThera offers a wide range of services that include both process development and GMP production of viral vectors and analytical activities including immunological characterization of biological therapeutics. ReiThera offers immunomonitoring service capabilities for early stage drug or vaccine development.

ReiThera has its headquarters, R&D laboratories and GMP facilities in Rome, Italy.

For further information see: www.reithera.com

