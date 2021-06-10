Reitler Expands Its Lending & Debt Finance Practice

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler, a full-service boutique law firm, welcomes Joseph Choi and Vincenzo Paparo to its Lending & Debt Finance practice group. Joseph Choi, joins the firm as Partner, and Vincenzo Paparo joins the firm as Senior Counsel; both will be based in Reitler's New York office.

"Joseph and Vincenzo are exceptional lawyers who perfectly complement our growing Lending and Debt Finance practice and our entrepreneurial and collaborative firm culture," said Ed Reitler, partner. "Their talents will help fuel the next stage of growth in our expanding Lending & Debt Finance practice group."

Joseph Choi's practice focuses on the representation of banks, financial institutions, direct lenders, institutional investors, private debt funds, alternative lenders and financing companies, as well as private equity funds and sponsors, their portfolio companies, and other operating companies in connection with the full spectrum of corporate finance and restructuring transactions, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions and complex lien structures. He regularly represents both lenders and borrowers in a wide range of financing transactions, including acquisition financings, asset-based facilities, recapitalizations, multiple lien structures and subordinated financings, capital call facilities, private placements, other structured finance and capital markets transactions, and debtor-in-possession and exit financings. He earned his JD from Fordham University School of Law and his BA from University of California, Los Angeles.

Vincenzo Paparo advises U.S. and international financial institutions, direct lenders, distressed debt funds and corporations in a broad range of financial transactions, particularly lending and cross-border matters. He also has an extensive background in traditional asset-based financings, secured and unsecured syndicated bank financings, junior capital lending, specialty financings, senior lending facilities and subordinated bridge loans. In addition, Paparo leads corporate finance workouts and restructurings with experience in the oil & gas, natural resources and financial services sectors. Paparo has served on the Board of Governors of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys, is a member of the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers, and the Arab Bankers Association of North America. He earned his JD from Seton Hall University School of Law, his MA from New York University and his BA from Fordham University.

About Reitler

Reitler is a full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, and securities offerings. Reitler is also widely recognized in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation, corporate governance, commercial litigation, real estate, hospitality and maritime. www.reitlerlaw.com

Contact:

Kristen Edelman

[email protected]

Related Images



image1.jpg

SOURCE Reitler