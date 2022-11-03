Reitrades Brings Elite Commercial Real Estate Sales Into the 21st Century - Connects Sellers and Buyers Directly via One Powerful Platform

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate disruptor, Reitrades, recently commented on its rapidly growing membership, offering compelling reasons why high-value real estate sellers and buyers were moving to use Reitrades' new property technology. Reitrades' innovative, invite-only digital platform is a marketplace to trade assets priced above $10 million and covers commercial real estate investment properties of all asset classes across the United States. Giving sellers access to the largest curated network of accredited buyers – with direct offers, no brokers, and costs at just 0.1% per successful transaction – Reitrades is now the future of commercial real estate transactions.

An easier, faster and cheaper alternative to maximizing value on high-value commercial real estate dispositions.

"We live in a technology era where every industry is being updated with extremely powerful tech-driven solutions and automations," said Artur Muller, founder of Reitrades. "At Reitrades, we believe that the commercial real estate industry has fallen behind when it comes to purchasing and selling assets, using strategies that were created centuries ago. Both 2021 and 2022 have been major years for the advent of real estate PropTech, with far more investors who have already embraced this inevitable evolution. Therefore, we have created an up-to-date solution that offers an easier, faster, and cheaper way to transact."

Reitrades: One Platform, Many Advantages

"We are a private marketplace for accredited real estate investors to purchase and sell high-value commercial real estate assets directly. There is a relatively small number of buyers who play in this space, unlike for smaller-sized assets, so it makes complete sense for them all to be gathered together here. Our fee is also very low: we charge a flat 0.1%. And since we only charge that upon the closing of a deal – with no listing agreements nor minimum periods required to list properties for sale – there is no financial risk to using our platform.

"The technology of Reitrades allows us to prepare an investment property for sale anywhere in the country," said Muller. "Property and owner data used to be difficult to access and available to only a few, while understanding local markets required niche expertise, along with analyzing, preparing, and marketing skills. Managing it all required extensive research and work, not to mention the effort involved with finding the right audience for your listings. But those days are over. Data has become substantially more accessible, while past advantages like local expertise are no longer a requirement when it comes to selling an investment property. Brokers are using basic versions of the high-tech tools we offer on our platform. Yet they're doing a fraction of the work they used to do and still charging the same fees."

"The National Association of Realtors declared just a few years ago that tech disruptions for commercial real estate are a welcome change for an outdated industry," Muller explained. "Reports also tell us that commercial real estate volume increased by 10% more over the previous quarter in Q2 of 2022 alone – $167 billion more. And investor sales in the multi-family sector hit a record high of $277.2 billion in Q1 of 2022, driven by rising rent and a housing supply shortage. While other general real estate surveys reveal that buyers and sellers are already using PropTech; in fact, they expect it. The commercial real estate industry ignores tech advances at their peril because the industry is booming – and change is already here."

"At Reitrades, we are simply following this inevitable trend: leveraging tech and data to identify accredited investors, while bringing them together in a sophisticated trading setting. Simply put, we offer sellers a highly competitive alternative to dispositions at a significantly lower cost. And all from a single advanced, easy-to-use and fully automated platform."

Reitrades invites accredited commercial real estate investors to explore the platform in depth and apply for membership online. And all are welcome to follow Reitrades on social media for tech updates and other platform news: LinkedIn.

About Reitrades – Powerful Automations; Seamless Transactions

Reitrades is a private, broker-free, end-to-end digital marketplace for accredited real estate investment firms – providing direct sales that saves investors billions in hard-earned equities from high commission fees. Learn more at: www.Reitrades.com.

