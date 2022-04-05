Relapses of Brain Tumor to Push Sales of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Past US$ 7 Bn by 2032

Rising Demand for Radiotherapy Treatment to Drive Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market at 10.9% CAGR

Fact.MR's market study on the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market probes into the prevailing factors such key challenges and opportunities that are expected to influence sales of glioblastoma multiforme treatment. The report also delves deeper into the latest trends and dynamics across multiple segments within the market including treatment, drug class, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market was valued at around US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, overall sales of glioblastoma multiforme treatment are expected to total US$ 7 Bn, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2032.

Growing awareness regarding the risks of developing glioblastoma multiforme with age in countries such as the U.S., the U.K, China, and India is likely to bolster the need for glioblastoma multiforme treatment.

Rising mortality rate related to glioblastoma multiforme is projected to increase the development of novel biologics, immunotherapy, small molecules and drugs. This is projected to create growth prospects in the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7187

Prevalence of variations in patient-to-patient treatment techniques and heterogeneity is spurring demand for personalized treatments. This is likely to boost glioblastoma multiforme treatment sales.

Similarly, rising focus on research and development activities in molecular biotechnology and gene therapy for cancer and related diseases is underpinning the need for effective treatments. Hence, the adoption of glioblastoma multiforme treatment across the healthcare sector is increasing.

In addition to this, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies simplifies the access to advanced medical facilities. Driven by this, sales in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment are projected to surge in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the development of a special class by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for investigational drugs is projected to speed up the approval and marketing of latest therapeutics. This will, in turn, create remunerative opportunities for market players.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 2.6 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 10.1%

Key Takeaways:

In terms of treatment, demand in the radiation therapy segment is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Based on application, the hospital segment is projected to exhibit growth at 10.8% CAGR during 2022-2032.

North America is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share.

is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR owing to increasing awareness about glioblastoma multiforme treatment in the region.

is expected to register highest CAGR owing to increasing awareness about glioblastoma multiforme treatment in the region. Glioblastoma multiforme treatment market size is anticipated to grow 2.8X during the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 7 Bn by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Growing incidence of oncological diseases among individuals of all age groups, especially the elderly, is projected to propel demand in the market.

Increasing incidence of recurrence of gliomas and brain tumors is anticipated to boost sales.

Restraints:

Limited availability of effective treatments to avoid the recurrence of tumors will constrain the demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment.

Increasing side-effects associated with the glioblastoma multiforme treatment might hinder the growth in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7187

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are investing in advanced technological procedures to develop effective treatments against glioblastoma multiforme. Additionally, players are adopting inorganic business strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global presence. For instance:

In July 2020 , Denovo Biopharma got the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its phase 2b clinical trial on an investigative combination therapy for the treatment of recently diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients.

, Denovo Biopharma got the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its phase clinical trial on an investigative combination therapy for the treatment of recently diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients. In April 2021 , Lineage Cell Therapeutics licensed its allogeneic VAC cancer immunotherapy platform to Immunomic Therapeutics. As per the agreement Lineage will be entitled to receive direct payment of US$ 2 Mn , followed by a total of US$ 67 Mn in commercial and development milestones.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR's offers in-detailed insights on the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market by scrutinizing the key growth drivers, historical outlook, and unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also covers the opportunities and challenges affecting the growth in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Treatment:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Drug Class:

Temozolomide

Bevacizumab

Carmustine Wafers

Other Drug Classes

Lomustine

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Report

At what rate will the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market grow until 2032?

What is the projected market value of glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in 2022?

Which are the factors restraining the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market?

Which are key factors propelling the growth in the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market?

Who are the leading players operating in the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market?

What is expected market revenue of global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: The blood cancer diagnostics market is projected to benefit from increasing funding from the government and other institutions on the research and development activities for blood cancer diagnostics. Likewise, growing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma is estimated to boost the demand for blood cancer diagnostics.

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Demand for peritoneal cancer treatment is expected to surge owing to high incidence of ovarian and peritoneal cancer in women. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the need for regular health check-ups is projected propel sales of peritoneal cancer treatment, thereby driving the market.

Genitourinary Cancers Treatment Market: Increasing incidence of genitourinary cancers, especially the geriatric population, is boosting demand for genitourinary cancers treatment. Also, growing need for third generation drugs for improving the survival rate is projected to boost sales of genitourinary cancers treatment.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR