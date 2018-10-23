Relatient Ranked Number 190 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatient today announced it ranked 190 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Relatient grew 506 percent during this period.

Relatient's chief executive officer, Michele Perry, credits the company's 506 percent revenue growth to Relatient's innovation and the emerging market need to make healthcare more convenient and accessible. "Healthcare providers have started to really embrace the need to make healthcare as convenient as possible. They understand that patients expect the same self-service convenience and access that other industries have been offering for years. Relatient is bridging the gap between healthcare as it's always been and what patients now expect."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

Upon notification of Relatient's ranking, Perry said, "Relatient is honored to be ranked in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and we are so proud of the work being done here to make healthcare more accessible to patients. Every department at Relatient is working together to bring new solutions and consistent, long-term value to our customers. We are really just getting started."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

Overall, 2018 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 143 percent to 77,260 percent from 2014 to 2017, with median growth of 412 percent.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

