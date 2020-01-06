Relativity Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation for RelativityOne Government

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP's) In Process designation under the sponsorship of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its RelativityOne Government service offering. In collaboration with the EPA, Relativity, which is already ISO 27001 and SOC-2 Type II certified, is committed to achieving full FedRAMP Authorization in the latter half of 2020.

The FedRAMP In Process designation indicates Relativity is actively working with the EPA toward a FedRAMP Authorization. Achieving FedRAMP In Process showcases Relativity's organizational commitment to security and compliance, and to serving the public sector.

In 2020, Relativity will work towards achieving a FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate security impact level. To better serve Federal Government agencies that will require heightened security requirements above the FedRAMP Moderate baseline, Relativity's roadmap beyond 2020 includes further enhancements of its security controls for its Government Cloud Service Offering to Impact Level (IL) 4 and the FedRAMP High baseline.

Relativity designed RelativityOne Government to be a federal-focused SaaS platform built on a FedRAMP certification that helps government agencies deal with the particularly complex and unpredictable data that comes from federal litigation, investigations, and FOIA requests. With massive data volumes and short deadlines, RelativityOne Government's end-to-end e-discovery experience allows these government agencies to keep all of their sensitive data in one, secure place so that they can find the truth in their data, faster.

"At Relativity, our culture is built around security: In the processes, technology, and people that are so vital to everything we do as a business," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer at Relativity. "The federal government needs a flexible SaaS platform to securely handle the increasing amount of data they work through every day. We believe that platform is RelativityOne Government."

Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, Relativity will continue to work with the EPA and the FedRAMP PMO to ensure the company achieves FedRAMP Authorization next year. To learn more about Relativity's vision for the government sector, click here.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product.

