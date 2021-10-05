Relativity Announces Expanded Cloud Capabilities in India at Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced at its annual user conference Relativity Fest that its secure, end-to-end SaaS product RelativityOne, is now hosted in its 14th geography - India. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) are the first in the region to offer RelativityOne to their clients, demonstrating their commitment to expanding cloud capabilities and ensuring premium security and scalability.

Relativity customers in India can now innovate faster and control their data in-country with a flexible extensive cloud product. RelativityOne provides an intuitive user experience to streamline e-discovery and internal investigations, helps manage large volumes of complex unstructured data and reduces risk through early and reliable detection of non-compliant behaviour. RelativityOne allows for enhanced collaboration across RelativityOne ecosystems, providing 24/7 monitoring and automated, robust security precautions.

"Our customers in India are constantly innovating and discovering alternative use cases for RelativityOne, and we are delighted to now host our trusted SaaS solution locally," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "This new offering will allow our customers in India to meet the growing needs of their clients brought on by the increase of cloud adoption in the region and the evolving nature of Indian data protection regulations and compliance monitoring."

The availability of RelativityOne will give DTTILLP customers the ability to leverage a more powerful cloud platform, minimise the cost related to maintenance, while maximising productivity with minimal downtime. RelativityOne will reduce risk for DTTILLP customers with proactive threat prevention, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications. With data regulations in India evolving, RelativityOne hosted on an Indian cloud instance will ensure compliance with local regulations and future-proof a processor's obligation to keep the data locally preserved. DTTILLP will be able to provide their clients with faster service, while ensuring the precision and quality of deliverables.

"Data is one of the most valuable assets of organisations today, enabling deep insights into opportunities and risk. However, the immense volume and diverse sources of unstructured data, such as emails and user-created files that do not follow pre-defined formats present challenges, particularly when it comes to investigations, litigation, or even making actionable sense of the data retained by companies," said Jayant Saran, Partner, Financial Advisory, at DTTILLP. "Through RelativityOne's scalability and cutting-edge technology, we will help organisations to draw insight-driven strategy by demystifying the complexity and volume issues of data. The e-discovery solution will help in attaining full control over the data securely and uncover key facts to respond to multinational litigation, investigation, arbitration and regulatory compliance matters."

A&M clients will now be able to use RelativityOne's industry-leading secure product, supporting enhanced end-to-end technology solutions involving e-discovery and internal investigations. RelativityOne will enable A&M to facilitate rapid deployments in India, offer extensive data storage without processing capabilities limitations and expedite conversion of foreign language documents. RelativityOne's transformative impact on the technology assisted review landscape in India, coupled with A&M's extensive e-discovery expertise, offers customers a scalable, highly adaptive, secure and cost-effective offering.

"With RelativityOne, A&M enhances its e-discovery services in India, bringing in a cloud-based, robust and highly reliable platform that provides innovative, adaptable, best-in-class e-discovery solutions for multiple client requirements," said Dhruv Phophalia, Managing Director and leader of Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations in India. "We see a clear, demonstrated need for rapid deployment, in addition to an increase of 'in-flight' data size and localisation of data with globally secure accessibility. A&M, together with RelativityOne, will help clients address these challenges with unmatched litigations, disputes, investigations and managed reviews experience," added Gagan Puri, Managing Director and leader of the Risk and Regulatory services of Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations in India.

