Relativity Continues to Expand its Offering in Asia with RelativityOne Now Hosted in South Korea

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced that its secure, end-to-end SaaS platform RelativityOne, is now offered in Korea. Intellectual Data is the first e-discovery service provider in Korea as well as the first Relativity partner in Korea to offer RelativityOne, matching the growing need for enterprise cloud services in Korea and throughout Asia.

Relativity customers and partners in Korea can now control their data in-country and innovate faster with a flexible and extensible cloud platform. With RelativityOne, users can streamline their technology stack to manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications.

The Korean litigation landscape is evolving, whereby digital forensics will play a larger role in Korean companies' foreign litigation. Amid the pandemic, many international companies look to partner with Korean law firms and litigation service providers to conduct e-discovery inspections across borders. Such global matters require collaboration across several jurisdictions, resulting in Korean firms to assess workflow efficiency while still maintaining the utmost data security. Firms are beginning to turn to cloud-based systems like RelativityOne to ensure a seamless process and the security of all data.

"Korea is a rapid growth market for us in terms of Relativity usage," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "After long-standing demand from our customers to bring RelativityOne to Korea, we are delighted to now offer our trusted SaaS solution deployed locally for the Korean market."

The deployment of RelativityOne in Korea will provide Intellectual Data's customers with the choice to leverage a more powerful cloud platform in addition to Relativity Server (On-Premises).

"We're pleased to announce our expansion with Relativity, becoming the RelativityOne launch partner in Korea," said Yongmin Cho, CEO, at Intellectual Data in Seoul. "We look forward to continuing to take part in bringing the best technology to Intellectual Data's customers with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based solution, RelativityOne."

Intellectual Data will offer RelativityOne as a localized solution to address the increasing need for e-discovery services in the Korean market and throughout Asia. As more evidence is requested through the e-discovery process from foreign authorities, the number of cases involving Korean parties has grown, resulting in an increased appetite for enterprise cloud solutions that can automatically scale to project needs, while keeping sensitive data inside Korea.

"As cloud adoption continues to rise throughout Asia, I am extremely excited about our partnership with Intellectual Data. Combining their expertise in the Korean market with the scalability, extensibility and security of RelativityOne, our community of users will be able to tackle a diverse set of e-discovery, regulatory, and compliance challenges with ease," said Foster.

RelativityOne is currently available across 11 global geographies with two more to be added in 2021.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behaviour. Relativity has more than 300,000 annual users in 49+ countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Intellectual Data

Intellectual Data is the first Korean eDiscovery service provider in Korea. It specializes in providing end-to-end eDiscovery services for each client's custom IT environment with Korean legal industry expertise and experiences to support cross-border legal disputes. Our robust security and technology practice in place provide the client a comprehensive suite of secured environment of client's data and cost-effective solutions to eDiscovery, data analytics and other litigation support needs in Korea. Please visit www.inda.kr for more information.

Media Contacts

Mila Taylor

Relativity

[email protected]

Angie Cho

Intellectual Data

[email protected]

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

http://www.relativity.com

