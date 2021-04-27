Relativity Expands Cloud Capabilities and Highlights Investment in Asia Pacific at Spotlight: APAC

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today kicks off its second annual virtual event, Spotlight: APAC, which aims to bring legal and compliance professionals together to explore regional trends and key insights. Relativity continues expanding its cloud capabilities and making key investments in APAC with its secure, end-to-end cloud platform RelativityOne now hosted in Singapore and South Korea, making it the most globally available SaaS platform in e-discovery.

"Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing and most diverse regions for e-discovery and compliance, and we are investing across the business to ensure we not only meet but exceed the unique needs of our customers in the region," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "Relativity's investment in security, expanded RelativityOne offering, and continuous product development reinforces our commitment to our partners and customers in the Asia Pacific region."

Today's virtual event is the largest gathering of the Relativity user community in APAC yet. Spotlight: APAC underscores Relativity's significant investments in the region and brings industry experts together to discuss key insights on regional security threat landscapes, AI-powered communications surveillance and e-discovery. It's not too late to register for today's sessions. Session recordings will be available to registrants one week following the event. Attendees can expect to learn more about:

The APAC Region is the Fastest Growing and Most Engaged in the Relativity Community

The Relativity community in APAC has, and continues to show tremendous growth. This includes 46% growth in active community members over the last year, as well as a 93% increase in attendance at events. With RelativityOne adoption on the rise globally, its growth is the fastest in the APAC region. RelativityOne is now available in 11 geographies and by the end of 2021, it will be available in 13 geographies.

Digital Transformation in APAC Drives Increased Focus on Security

The percentage of workers permanently working from home is expected to double in 2021, and by 2025, an estimated 70% of the workforce will work remotely at least five days per month. The shift to a more remote workforce and increase in collaborative work platforms comes on the heels of Southeast Asia's rapid pace of digital transformation.

The changing security threat landscape for APAC, risk mitigation strategies and amplified need for data security has never been more crucial with more than 80% of APAC organisations suffering a cyber attack in 2020. Research on the threat landscape in APAC conducted by Relativity's security team in February found that the APAC region is in a unique situation to be the new "hot" target for cybercrime. Law firms specifically tend to be a common mark for bad actors as a result of their collection of high profile, highly confidential information.

"Relativity's approach to security is to work hand in hand with our customers to create a united front against threat actors," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer at Relativity. "Our proactive security posture aims to keep our clients aware of evolving threats to minimise risk, avoid major incidents and ensure a superior client experience."

For more security-specific insights, Relativity will host the following sessions during Spotlight: APAC:

Standing on the Shoulders of a Giant: Security Best Practices with Microsoft and RelativityOne: This session will walk through the foundation of Microsoft cybersecurity and explore how RelativityOne hinges on the tech giant's shoulders.

This session will walk through the foundation of Microsoft cybersecurity and explore how RelativityOne hinges on the tech giant's shoulders. Cyber Risk and Data Breach Considerations for Lawyers : A panel of experts will discuss the local threat landscape and how to minimise the risk to organisations' data and client information.

: A panel of experts will discuss the local threat landscape and how to minimise the risk to organisations' data and client information. Emerging Trends and Developments of eDiscovery in Asia : This session will discuss emerging trends and developments of e-discovery in Asia , the evolving challenges in China and Hong Kong , as well as steps in securing the legal supply chain with RelativityOne.

Breaking Down Technology Barriers in Australia with Relativity's Justice for Change Program

Relativity's Justice for Change program is now available in Australia, the first region outside of the U.S. This global program leverages the unique capabilities of RelativityOne and its customers to positively impact racial justice progress in our communities. The goal of the program is to remove barriers to access technology for organising, collecting and analysing data in matters related to racial injustice. During Spotlight: APAC, Relativity will host the following session focused on Justice for Change:

Acting on the Commitment to Change: Social Justice in Australia : Hear from leaders dedicated to social justice and pro bono work as well as our first Justice for Change partners in Australia .

Managing Business on a Global Scale and Evolving Compliance Needs with End-to-End Efficiency

Compliance teams in APAC are faced with new regulations, anti-corruption efforts, and personal data protection rules. Recent and forthcoming updates utilising artificial intelligence (AI), to conduct communication surveillance with Relativity Trace, are designed to help meet these growing and changing needs. Relativity will host the following session on compliance:

Using Advanced Technology to Combat Misconduct: Attendees will learn how to accomplish more with fewer resources and in less time by implementing an AI-powered surveillance strategy.

