Relativity Trace and Intelligent Voice Announce Partnership with Daiwa Capital Markets Europe

LONDON and CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity Trace, a proactive communication surveillance application, and Intelligent Voice today announced that Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Limited (DCME) has agreed to utilize the combined two offerings as the company's new communication surveillance solution.

Relativity Trace assesses data in near-real time and alerts compliance officers to suspicious content based on customized rules and parameters that potentially indicate market abuse. Its combination with Intelligent Voice, a third-party audio transcription vendor, allows for omni-channel monitoring of trader conversations. Providing surveillance over monitored individuals, this integrated solution utilizes machine learning, voice transcription and ability to monitor electronic communications and voice in multiple languages.

During the proof of concept (POC), DCME utilized Relativity Trace in the U.K. to monitor electronic communications (e-comms) as well as voice from both landlines and mobile phones, leveraging its native integration with Intelligent Voice.

"The 'Daiwa Europe Spirit' encompasses six central tenets which govern the way in which we do business; three of those involve fairness, trust and compliance," said Robin Oliver, Head of Compliance at DCME. "We will be able to gain the trust of our clients through treating them fairly whilst complying with all regulation. Our ability to maintain that trust requires robust processes to demonstrate that fairness, transparency and the integrity, skill, care and diligence of the firm's employees."

One of DCME's greatest focuses for the implementation of the compliance application is primary business language identification for both e-comms and voice. Automatic language detection comes as standard in both Relativity Trace and Intelligent Voice, which enables the monitoring of voice and e-comms data in over 25 languages and dialects for voice, while Relativity Analytics' ability to detect over 170 languages allows for an even wider range of text-based e-comms data to be identified and reviewed in its native language.

"DCME conducted an extensive selection process to identify a solution which will enhance and supplement our communications surveillance capabilities," said Oliver. "Throughout the POC phase, Relativity Trace and Intelligent Voice were able to demonstrate that their respective systems enhance DCME's surveillance capabilities by supporting multiple languages and offering a bespoke user functionality. We are pleased to partner with Relativity and Intelligent Voice and look forward to a productive relationship."

"Global financial institutions like DCME operate in a highly regulated environment and Relativity Trace provides the organization with the technological tools they need to ensure transparency and remain compliant with regulatory requirements," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "It has been a pleasure to work with the Intelligent Voice and DCME teams to implement the solution."

"Voice is the most difficult medium to search and monitor accurately," said Ben Shellie, CEO of Intelligent Voice. "We used input from the DCME team to test functionality in identification of key words and used Intelligent Voice's sophisticated training algorithms to help pinpoint that for native review within Relativity Trace."

DCME's official implementation of Relativity Trace and Intelligent Voice begins in June 2020.

About Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Limited

Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Limited is the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., one of the largest brokerage and financial services groups in Japan. This award winning investment bank, with offices throughout Europe and the Middle East, maintains strong ties with its Asian roots, working closely with colleagues across the region. In 2014 the firm celebrated 50 years in London. Our equity business covers Japanese, Asian and European equities. We provide investment advice and research over a wide range of areas, supported by our award-winning research. The firm's excellence in Yen products is unrivalled and our ability to offer a wide range of European Government Bonds, credit products and Repo allows the Fixed Income operation to provide clients with a combination of best execution and innovative trade ideas. Please visit https://www.uk.daiwacm.com/ for more information.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] visit https://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Intelligent Voice

Intelligent Voice Limited is a global leader in the development of proactive compliance and eDiscovery technology solutions for voice, video and other media. Its clients and partners include government agencies, banks, securities firms, call centers, litigation support providers, international consultancy, advisory businesses and insurers, all involved in the management of risk and meeting of multi-jurisdictional regulation. Its patent-pending and patented technologies Intelligent Voice and JumpTo™ are developed by a team of dedicated researchers and system engineers based in the UK. The system uses speech technology to uncover hidden data in audio that is traditionally hard to understand. Working primarily in privacy sensitive environments, Intelligent Voice gives the accuracy of cloud based systems, delivered in a way that satisfies the most stringent security requirements. Its "QuickTrain" methodology puts the ability to effect ongoing improvements in accuracy in the hands of customers and partners, without the need to share private and confidential data. For further information about Intelligent Voice, please visit https://www.intelligentvoice.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

