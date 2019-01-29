Relativity Trace Announces Addition of Over 40+ Data Sources to its Proactive Compliance Application

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Legalweek, Relativity Trace, a proactive compliance monitoring app built on top of the Relativity platform, announced a new partnership with Globanet. By adding Merge1's suite of over 40+ data source connectors, Relativity Trace can now automatically ingest those data sources directly. The new integration will allow Trace users to review content from major communication sources and financial chat platforms like Bloomberg, Reuters, and Symphony, enterprise chat systems like Skype and Slack, and file sharing and collaboration applications like OneDrive, Box and Microsoft SharePoint.

The partnership with Globanet further expands Trace's capabilities by adding the most important data sources for customers in highly regulated industries like banking and investment management. With Globanet's technology, users will be able to configure their Trace workflow to proactively capture data from frequently used communication sources. Trace then automatically extracts and indexes relevant text, and runs automated searches to flag high-risk content to compliance teams. It is now faster and easier for them to deal with increased data volumes and sources and to detect nefarious activity.

"The partnership with Globanet allows us to offer a complete end-to-end solution for proactive compliance out of the box with Relativity Trace," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "You can now go from email or chat to alert in an e-discovery grade platform without any manual intervention needed."

The integration represents the first time that compliance teams will be able to consume data from many critical sources without any manual manipulation. Coupled with the power of the larger Relativity platform, organizations will now be able to leverage the power of a single system to move from alert to investigation and all the way through the full lifecycle for e-discovery.

"It was a natural choice to strike this strategic partnership with Relativity Trace, in part because of the company's proven track record in regulated markets and their technology leading compliance monitoring app along with their Relativity platform," said Sevag Ajemian, CEO of Globanet. "Through our new technology partnership with Relativity Trace, we'll jointly answer the need for the increasing number of new communication channels in use by modern organizations requiring a true, all-encompassing compliance and e-Discovery solution."

If you're interested in learning more about Relativity Trace, you can either click here or visit the Relativity Pavilion during Legaltech New York for a hands-on demo.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Globanet

Globanet™ is a global information management firm with expertise in data migration, data capture for archiving, eDiscovery and compliance. Founded in 1996, Globanet is a pioneer in eDiscovery, compliance and information governance solutions. Globanet's portfolio of proprietary enterprise software include Globanet Merge1™, Globanet Migrate™, Globanet Classify™ and Globanet Balance™. Globanet also provides a broad range of eDiscovery, migration and compliance services including system configuration and installation, data migrations and archiving platform health checks. Globanet is a multi-level certified partner of leading archive providers including Veritas and Microsoft. For more information, please visit the Globanet Website, Globanet Blog or, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

©2019 Globanet Consulting Services. All Rights Reserved. Globanet Merge1 and other Globanet product names denoted herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Globanet Consulting Services. All other company and product names are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All third-party information was taken as-is from public sources. This press release may include forward-looking statements and is based on Globanet's current beliefs and expectations and is subject to market uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or market uncertainties arise facts cited in this press release may not be relied upon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Globanet executives are available for interviews and quotes. Please send your request to Victor Villegas: vvillegas@globanet.com | + 310.202.0757

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

