Relativity User Community Comes Together Virtually to Celebrate Achievements in e-Discovery

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at the 11th annual Relativity Fest, hosted virtually for the first time.

The 2020 Innovation Awards have two categories: Technology and People. The technology awards celebrate organizations that use the Relativity platform in creative ways—solving difficult or unique challenges within and outside of e-discovery, and the people awards recognize individuals who champion legal technology and advocate for those who use, manage and build on top of Relativity.

"This year more than ever, it's important that we all come together to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions made by our Relativity Community," said Drew Deitch, Director of Developer Experience at Relativity. "Whether that's a team creating innovative apps to solve unique e-discovery challenges, or an individual evangelizing the solution throughout their organization, the possibilities to build on top of Relativity's extensible platform are endless."

The 2020 Technology winners are:

Best Innovation: Enterprise: Checkmate by Herber Smith Freehills; CheckMate facilitates the automatic capture of historical field data based on flexible rules so that it could easily be adapted for any legal review or e-discovery workflow. This historical data could be tracked for as long or short a period as required, and reports can be produced in the form of visual charts and graphs or exported to Excel for further analysis of trends and metrics.

Best Innovation: Solution Provider: Audio Discovery by Deloitte UK; Audio Discovery was developed to enable the playback and searching of audio files. Enhanced with behavioral sentiment analysis and click to jump review, Audio Discovery allows customers to easily monitor interactions and quickly highlight areas of risk.

Community Choice: Sky Photo Search by Sky Discovery; Sky Discovery has developed Photo Search to harness the power of Machine Learning and AI to analyze photos. Using advanced algorithms the application identifies the content of photos, enabling keyword and field searchability.

Judges selected submissions that use various APIs and extensibility points to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and create solutions to our customers' most strategic challenges. This year, the judging panel featured five Relativians, Rene Laurens, Constantine Pappas, Matthew Spurr, Desiree Mayer and Chief Technology Officer Keith Carlson, and three external judges: Debbie Reynolds, Founder, CEO and Chief Data Privacy Officer of Debbie Reynolds Consulting, LLC; Kelly Twigger, Founder of eDiscovery Assistant; and Peg Gianuca, eDiscovery Technical Solutions Manager at The Walt Disney Company. The Community Choice award winner was chosen by votes from the Relativity Community.

The 2020 People winners are:

Attorney Tech Evangelist : Kate Bauer, Manager of e-Discovery Services at Steptoe & Johnson, LLP

: Kate Bauer, Manager of e-Discovery Services at Steptoe & Johnson, LLP Corporate Tech Evangelist : Jada Payne , e-Discovery Team Lead, Voya Financial

: , e-Discovery Team Lead, Voya Financial Lit Support All-Star: Rachel McAdams , e-Discovery Technology Specialist at A&L Goodbody

, e-Discovery Technology Specialist at A&L Goodbody Stellar Women in e-Discovery: Kenya Dixon , General Counsel & Chief Operating Officer at Empire Technologies Risk Management Group

, General Counsel & Chief Operating Officer at Empire Technologies Risk Management Group Academic Innovator of the Year: Joe Vallette, Adjunct Professor, Molloy College

Joe Vallette, Adjunct Professor, Inclusion Breakthrough: Maribel Rivera , Senior Director, Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS)

While the majority of People category awards are determined by a community vote, the Academic Innovator and Inclusion Breakthrough awards are determined by Relativity committees.

In addition to the traditional Innovation Awards, this year, Relativity hosted its first-ever Developer Hackathon for its partners. The first Relativity Fest Hackathon winners are:

Most Creative: Virtual Helpdesk by JND eDiscovery; Virtual Helpdesk is a support ticketing system with real-time helpdesk chat/video sharing functionality. There will be a custom object for each support ticket, allowing users to easily link documents directly to each issue and an integrated helpdesk chat tool so users can instantly contact their team lead or support group without navigating out of Relativity.

Most Innovative: Special Theory by Gilbert + Tobin; Large corporate transactions require the use of specialist deal room software to facilitate the buying/selling process. Special Theory will extend Relativity to logically be used as a deal room, removing the need to use external platforms.

People's Choice: Yeet by Oasis Discovery Partners; Yeet is a set of dynamic objects, event handlers, agents, and custom page that allows a user to perform operations similar to Transform Sets using regular expressions. A user enters one or more sets of a source field, a regular expression and a destination field, and can run an operation that finds matches to the regex in the source field and stores those matches in the destination field.

