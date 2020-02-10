Relaxor Ferroelectrics Market by End-use and Application - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Relaxor Ferroelectrics: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an overview of the global market for relaxor ferroeletrics. It also covers recent advances and emerging markets for relaxor ferroeletrics and other advanced piezoelectric materials. Futhermore it includes details about relaxor ferroeletrics and lead-free piezoelectric ceramics and discusses their materials and products.

The technological developments in relaxor ferroelectrics in recent years have significantly improved the materials' performance and manufacturing process.

The improved relaxor ferroelectrics and their manufacturing process are likely to be commercialized soon, which will allow manufacturers in various industries to use these materials to make products with new functions. With the use of advanced relaxor ferroelectrics, a micro-size ultrasonic motor can quietly and stably drive a medical device, a robotic arm or an industrial camera in a high-temperature or cryogenic environment.

A medical imaging system can visualize that which occurs inside the body of a living individual and produce images with high resolutions. A military sonar system can locate a target more accurately and efficiently. All these new prospects will help the industries expand and create new market sizes worth tens of billion dollars per year.

Chapter 1 Emerging Opportunities from Relaxor Ferroelectrics

Definition and General Situation

Global Market for Relaxor Ferroelectrics

Market and Technology Drivers for Relaxor Ferroelectrics

Relaxor Ferroelectrics for Piezomotors and Ultrasonic Motors

Relaxor Ferroelectrics for Sensor Transducers

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market for Relaxor Ferroelectrics, by End-Use, Through 2025

Table 2: Global Market for Relaxor Ferroelectrics, by Application, Through 2025

Table 3: Global Market for Piezoelectric Materials for Ultrasonic Motors, Through 2025



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market for Relaxor Ferroelectrics, by End-Use, 2019-2025

Figure 2: Global Market for Relaxor Ferroelectrics, by Application, 2019-2025

Figure 3: Global Market for Piezoelectric Materials for Ultrasonic Motors, 2019-2025

